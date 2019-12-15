India vs West Indies: Shivam Dube makes ODI debut in Chennai

cricket

India batsman Shivam Dube made his ODI debut in the first ODI against West Indies at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The 26-year-old batsman made his debut for Kohli-led side in the T20I series against Bangladesh last month. Despite not making a mark with the bat, Dube managed to get a few wickets with the ball, and was recalled for the series against West Indies.

In the 2nd T20I, Dube hammered 54 runs in 27 balls to help his side post a challenging total of 170. Even though, India failed to win the match, the left-handed batsman made a mark enough to get a call into the ODI squad.

Speaking after losing the toss, and being asked to bat, India captain Virat Kohli said: “Very happy to bat first. It looks like a dry track as the spikes are going in so the surface is not hard. And we would have batted first anyway. A decent total on the board would put us in a strong position. In 50 overs, it’s not easy to hit throughout the game, strike rotation is important and that’s where our bowling attack becomes lethal.”

He added: “West Indies are a dangerous side and we can’t take them lightly. It is good for us to bat first and it is better suited to our game. The guys who are not playing are Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Chahal and Shardul Thakur.”

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell