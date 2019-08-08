India vs West Indies: Statistical preview of Guyana ODI - Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle eye big records

cricket

Riding high on confidence after clean sweeping the T20I series, Team India will look to take the form into the 50-over format when they take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Providence Stadium on Thursday. This ODI series will be India’s first 50-over assignment after the World Cup disappointment and the ‘Men in Blue’ will fancy their chances against the West Indies side which will be strengthened by the inclusion of Chris Gayle in their squad. Let’s take a look at some important numbers and milestones that can be reached in this contest -

1/5: West Indies have won 1 out of last 5 ODI matches played.

7: West Indies have most wins (7) at Providence stadium in ODIs.

1: India to play their first ODI match at Providence stadium.

11: Chris Gayle needs 11 runs to become the highest runs scorer for West Indies in ODIs. Currently, the leading run scorer for West Indies is Brian Lara with 10348 runs in ODIs.

296: Chris Gayle will play in his 296th match for West Indies if he features in 1st ODI against India on 8th August. He will become the WI player to play most ODI matches for West Indies.

111: Chris Gayle needs 111 runs to become the leading West Indian run scorer against India in ODIs.

67: Chris Gayle needs 67 runs to become the highest run scorer at Providence stadium.

50: Yuzvendra Chahal to play his 50th ODI if he features in 1st ODI against West Indies.

7: Kuldeep Yadav needs 7 wickets to complete 100 wickets in ODIs

6: Mohammed Shami needs 6 wickets to become the leading wicket taker in calendar year 2019. Currently Trent Boult is the leading wicket taker with 38 wickets.

88: Virat Kohli needs 88 runs to complete 2000 runs against West Indies in ODIs. If he does so, West Indies would be the second team that Virat would be completing his 2000 runs against after Sri Lanka in ODIs

19: Virat Kohli needs only 19 runs to become the highest run getter against WI in ODIs.

20.64: Mohammed Shami has the best bowling average by Indian bowler against West Indies in ODIs (min 100 overs bowled)

