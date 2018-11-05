India vs West Indies: Team India Report Card - The hits & misses at the 1st T20I in Kolkata

India started the three-match T20 series on a winning note as they defeated West Indies by five wickets in Kolkata on Sunday with Kuldeep Yadav taking three wickets and Dinesh Karthik scoring an unbeaten 31.

Yadav returned with figures of 3-13 with West Indies managed just 109-8, their lowest T20 total against India, after being invited to bat first. Kuldeep also reached the landmark of 100 wickets in the T20 format when he got his third victim in the form of West Indies skipper Carlos Brathwaite.

Chasing a modest 110 for victory, the hosts achieved their target with 13 balls to spare and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Karthik was the top-scorer for the hosts while Krunal Pandya slammed 21 off just nine balls.

Here is the report card of all the 11 players who played for India in the match:

Rohit Sharma - Rating: 4/10, Verdict: Average

It was a disappointing show for the skipper Rohit Sharma as he failed to score big at one of his favourite venues. Rohit started the innings well with a boundary off the fourth ball but two balls later, he was beaten by Oshane Thomas’ pace and the skipper ended up giving an easy catch to Dinesh Ramdin behind the stumps. On the captaincy front, he had a better outing as he rotated the bowlers well and was supported well by Kuldeep Yadav & Co.

READ: MS Dhoni wishes ‘PUBG fan’ Virat Kohli on birthday, has a task for India skipper

Shikhar Dhawan - Rating: 1/10, Verdict: Poor

Dhawan’s batting woes continue as the left-hander once again failed to cross the single-digit mark against West Indies. With a modest target of 110, it was a good chance for Dhawan to get some much-needed runs but he was completely outdone by Oshane Thomas’ pace and he could manage to score just 3 off 8 deliveries.

KL Rahul - Rating: 3/10, Verdict: Below Average

Another batsman who got a start but was unable to convert it into a big score. KL Rahul looked in good touch with two boundaries but he ended up giving an easy catch to Darren Bravo in the deep off the bowling of Carlos Brathwaite. Earlier, he had a horrible day on the field as he made a couple of errors and the only saving grace was the run-out dismissal of Shai Hope.

Rishabh Pant - Rating: 1/10, Verdict: Poor

With Dinesh Karthik behind the stumps, Pant once again had to take on the uncomfortable proposition of fielding in the deep. While there was not much worth mentioning about his fielding, his choice of shot that led to his dismissal was quite disappointing. The youngster completely misread a slower one from Carlos Brathwaite and ended up giving an easy catch to Darren Bravo at cover.

Manish Pandey - Rating: 4/10, Verdict: Average

Manish Pandey is another batsman in the Indian middle-order who has struggled to score runs in the recent past and on Sunday, he once again squandered a good start to throw away his wicket for 19 off 24 balls. With four wickets down, Pandey took a cautious approach but he was caught off-guard by a Khary Pierre delivery and he could only manage to hit the ball straight back to the bowler.

READ: Dinesh Karthik says absorbing pressure and winning games is his job

Dinesh Karthik - Rating: 7/10. Verdict: Good

Dinesh Karthik has made it a habit to finish matches for India in the shortest format of the game and Sunday was no different. He came to bat with the hosts at 45/4 and thanks to his innings of 31 off 34 balls, India were able to cruise to victory.

He kept the scoreboard ticking and with Krunal Pandya playing a blinder on the other end, he kept his cool to guide his team to victory. Earlier, he had a good outing behind the stumps and ended up taking three catches.

Krunal Pandya - Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

An all-round performance from Krunal Pandya played a major part in guiding India to victory in Kolkata and thanks to his brilliant show, the 27-year-old made a solid case for himself when it comes to future matches.

Pandya was quite economical while bowling as he conceded just 15 runs and took the wicket of Mumbai Indians teammate Kieron Pollard. Later, he joined Dinesh Karthik during the chase and played a whirlwind innings of 21 off just 9 balls as the hosts registered a five-wicket win.

Kuldeep Yadav - Rating: 9/10, Verdict: Very Good

Kuldeep was the wrecker-in-chief for India as he took three wickets to restrict West Indies to just 109/8 in 20 overs. It was also a memorable night for him as he reached the landmark of 100 wickets in the T20 format when he got his third victim by getting West Indies skipper Carlos Brathwaite leg before. It was a special performance by the youngster and there were no complaints when he was declared the Man of the Match.

READ: Rohit Sharma hails bowlers for putting up exceptional performance

Jasprit Bumrah - Rating: 5/10, Verdict: Average

Although Bumrah did not get a lot of wickets, he bothered the West Indies top-order batsmen with his pace and bounce. He was finally rewarded for his consistency as Shimron Hetmyer was outdone by a bouncer and he ended up top-edging the ball to Dinesh Karthik behind the stumps.

Khaleel Ahmed - Rating: 6/10, Verdict: Average

Another lethal show by the youngster as he bothered the West Indies batsmen with his pace and movement. He kept the opposition on their toes with his consistent variations and was also able to achieve a maiden over - something which is quite elusive in T20Is. Although he bowled quite well, he could manage to get just one wicket as he dismissed Fabian Allen in the 18th over.

Umesh Yadav - Rating: 4/10, Verdict: Average

On a day that was dominated by Indian bowlers, Umesh Yadav proved quite costly as he ended up conceding 36 runs in his four overs. He struck in the third over of the match as he dismissed Dinesh Ramdin but that did not stop Shai Hope from going after his bowling and he ended up giving away three boundaries in the same over.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 11:53 IST