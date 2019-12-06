India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in race to claim impressive milestone

cricket

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma are all set to resume their battle for supremacy in the shortest format of the sport when India take on West Indies in the first T20I encounter in Hyderabad on Friday. Both batsmen are entangled in a race to become the highest run-scorer in T20Is and with 22 fifty-plus scores to their name, they are clearly the most dominant forces in the format. However, the two batsmen are going to engage in another battle in the upcoming matches against West Indies as they both have a chance to end the calender year as the top run-getters across all international formats.



Kohli is currently leading the table with 2183 runs but with six matches to go in this year, Rohit Sharma (2090) have a chance to topple his skipper. Babar Azam is third in the list with 1820 runs. If Kohli can finish the year at the top of the list, it will be the fourth time in a row that he will finish the year as top scorer in all three formats combined.

In 2016, Kohli was the top-scorer with 2595 runs to his name followed by 2818 and 2735 runs in 2017 and 2018 respectively. Since the advent of T20s, Kohli is the only player to have completed a hat-trick of most runs scored in the world across formats 3 years in a row.

Highest run-getters in T20Is

2539 in 93 innings: Rohit Sharma (IND)

2450 in 67 innings: Virat Kohli (IND)

2436 in 80 innings: Martin Guptill (NZ)

Rohit and Kohli take up the joint top spot in the lost of most 50+ scores in T20Is. While Rohit has scored four centuries and 18 half-centuries, Kohli has slammed 22 fifties to sit pretty at the top. The two match-winners will be eager to get the better of each other in this list as well.

Most 50 + scores in T20Is

22 (100/4, 50/18): Rohit Sharma (IND)

22 (100/0, 50/22): Virat Kohli (IND)

17 (100/2, 50/15): Martin Guptill (NZ)