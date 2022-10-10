India vs Western Australia warm-up match live streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs WA live online

India will start their preparations for T20 World Cup 2022 with their first warm-up match against Western Australia at the WACA stadium in Perth on Monday (October 10). The Rohit Sharma-led side has had a couple of quality training sessions since landing in Perth and the warm-up match against Western Australia will provide them with a good opportunity to test their skills in Australian conditions. The Rohit Sharma-led side will play another warm-up match against the same opposition on Thursday before flying to Brisbane for their two official warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand. India are slated to start their campaign against Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne.

India's batting order look to be in fine rhythm with the likes of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav being in top form. It's the bowling that will keep them on their toes. BCCI are yet to name the replacement of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out with a back injury. The deadline to name the final squad is October 15. Mohammed Shami, who is currently at the NCA in Bengaluru appears to be the frontrunner.

As India take on Western Australia in a warm-up match, here are the live streaming details:

When will the India vs Western Australia warm-up match be played?

India vs Western Australia warm-up match will be played on Sunday, October 10, 2022.

Where will the India vs Western Australia warm-up match be played?

India vs Western Australia warm-up match will be played at Western Australia Cricket Association Stadium, Perth.

What time will the India vs Western Australia warm-up match start?

India vs Western Australia warm-up match will start at 11:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Western Australia warm-up match in India?

The match won't be broadcast on any TV channel.

Where can I watch the live stream of India vs Western Australia warm-up match in India?

The India vs Western Australia warm-up match is likely to be available on Western Australia's YouTube channels (https://www.youtube.com/c/WACALivestream) or (https://www.youtube.com/user/WACricketAssociation). You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON