India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Women's World Cup 2025: IND begin home WC campaign in Guwahati, dream of maiden triumph
Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will be hungry to prove themselves on the international stage as they establish themselves as women's cricket powerhouses, and begin their home World Cup journey against co-hosts Sri Lanka.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Women’s World Cup 2025, IND-W vs SL-W: For the women in blue, success has always just evaded them when it comes to winning the biggest trophies. India have been competitive at the ICC Women's ODI World Cup , and came closest in 2017, only to see a trophy snatched from their fingertips. Now, the tournament comes back to the subcontinent, 12 years on from when India last hosted this tournament. 2013 was a year to forget for the team: could 2025 be the one that can never be forgotten?...Read More
After a lacklustre outing at the previous Women's World Cup, India have put in extreme amounts of preparation ahead of their chance to host this tournament. They won't be playing at the premium venues in the country — a fact that has rightly earned a lot of criticism from many quarters, as the women's game continues to be less invested in and pushed forward far less to the cricket-crazy masses than the men's team. But they do get to visit regions of the country that have equally never been in the limelight for the sport: they begin their campaign in the north-east, in Guwahati, and the hope will be that as the tournament builds up, as will the confidence and the hype around this team.
India have played in 38 Women's ODIs since the conclusion of the previous World Cup, and that has included 14 crucial matches this year, in which they have given a very strong account of themselves. This isn't a perfect team by any means, as there remain plenty of question marks and areas for improvement – but it has proven itself to be a brave, scrappy team, one with plenty of quality scattered across that is capable of making a difference. Smriti Manadhana enters the tournament in the form of her life and will want to have an impact, as will names such as Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh, with a bowling unit that will want to be effective against the top teams.
They run into Sri Lanka, their co-hosts for the tournament, captained by the all-round sensation Chamari Athapaththu. This is a team that has upset India in big matches in the recent past, such as the Asia Cup, and also has aspirations of reaching the knockout stages of this tournament with an impressive showing.
It won't be an easy run through this tournament: with only 8 teams, it is a situation in which every result counts. Can the women in blue script destiny starting with a win tonight?
After a couple of runners-up finishes in the 2010s, the first World Cup of this decade saw India miss out on the knockouts after finishing 5th. Now at home, with that advantage, and a much more experienced team, they will want to make a deep, powerful run at the trophy itself.
A home World Cup, and one with plenty of expectations, and dreams that want to be fulfilled. India kick off their World Cup campaign, and they and their co-hosts Sri Lanka raise the curtain on what is set to be an enthralling tournament all the way through. We get started in Guwahati — all the updates, right here!