‘Indian batsmen shouldn’t take him lightly’: Aakash Chopra names the England bowler India ‘have to be wary of’
Team India are squaring off against England in the four-match Test series, which kicked off from Friday in Chennai. Ahead of the first match, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra warned Virat Kohli & Co against veteran England pacer James Anderson, stating the hosts shouldn’t take him ‘lightly’.
James Anderson, who is the highest wicket-taking pacer in Test cricket history with 606 scalps to his name, will be coming into the series after having a terrific outing in Sri Lanka. He claimed a six-wicket haul in the first innings of the second Test.
IND vs ENG 1st Test - Live Score and Updates
In his latest video, Chopra said that Anderson is a kind of bowler who may not be as fast as his younger days but has the ability to take wickets.
“The Indian batsmen should not take James Anderson lightly. He may not have the pace and penetration that he used to have in 2012 but he has the ability and the brains to take wickets. The Indian batsmen will have to watch the seam closely and commit themselves on the front foot,” said Chopra.
ALSO READ | Virat Kohli names the wicketkeeper-batsman for 1st Test
Chopra further suggested that the Indian bowlers need to step out against Anderson so that the pacer is forced to cut short his length
“You will have to believe that all balls will be pitched up where you will have to come on the front foot. He will not let the batsmen leave the balls in these conditions and make them play. I will say that you should stand outside the crease when James Anderson bowls so that you force him to bowl short because he does not have the pace to push you back by bowling bouncers,” said Chopra.
Chopra went on to underline Anderson’s skill to take the ball away from the batters. He explained how the English paceman sets up a batsman to commit mistakes.
“He is not only looking for leg-before but setting you up by bringing the balls in and then bowling the leg-cutter where you will get the outside edge and the keeper stands further up in such situations nowadays. So, you will have to be wary of him,” observed Aakash Chopra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st Test Day 1 live: Ashwin breaks England's opening stand, Burns departs
Why Joe Root & co. are wearing black armbands in Chennai - EXPLAINED
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG: Bumrah goes past Srinath to achieve unique feat in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Root receives special cap for his 100th Test from Stokes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aakash Chopra names the England bowler India ‘have to be wary of’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Axar Patel ruled out of first Test against England
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s pace ace Jasprit Bumrah ready to burst IPL myth at home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stage set for Jofra Archer vs Jasprit Bumrah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karun Nair a reminder on how Indian cricket should handle Australia heroes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Kohli is still the main man': Hussain on Rahane impact ahead of Chennai Test
- The former England captain though gave credit to Kohli for his role in creating a winning mentality in the Indian team, which he said was evident even when Kohli was away on paternity leave while the team battled in Australia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin predicts when the ball will start reverse swinging in Chennai Test
- With the first Test starting tomorrow, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has predicted when the ball is likely to start reverse swinging. Tendulkar expects the Chennai track to have bounce due to the red soil content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I will score some big runs': Joe Root gets ready for 'mini-battle' with Ashwin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Kohli throws light on relationship with Rahane
- Kohli stressed on the fact that the camaraderie among the bunch is great and said that everyone works towards the only goal of helping India win matches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘997’: Hogg predicts number of balls Pujara will play in series against England
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox