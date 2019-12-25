Indian dominance: Who finished with most runs, most wickets this decade

cricket

India’s premier off-spinner R Ashwin finished as the leading wicket-taker across all formats in this decade. From being a T20 specialist to establishing himself as one of India’s biggest match-winners in Test cricket, Ashwin has enjoyed unprecedented success over the last 10 years, especially in home conditions.

With 564 wickets across all formats, he has finished as the most successful bowler this decade. He is followed by England’s pace duo of James Anderson (535) and Stuart Broad (525). New Zealand pacers Tim Southee and Trent Boult are also in the top 5 with 472 and 458 wickets respectively.

As far as the batsmen are concerned, Team India captain Virat Kohli is head and shoulders above the rest. There is absolute daylight between Kohli and the next batsman on the list. The right-hander has 5,775 more international runs than anyone else as well as 22 more international hundreds than anyone else.

By all means, Indian cricket has had a dominant decade in which they have won a World Cup, a Champions Trophy and have finished as the number 1 Test side in the world.

Speaking about the year, Virat Kohli said that it had been a good year for Indian cricket, but also spoke about the 30 minutes at the World Cup when India were knocked out of the World Cup following the defeat to New Zealand in the semi-finals.

“2019 has been one of the best years for Indian cricket,” Kohli said after victory in Cuttack. “Apart from the 30 minutes [in the semifinal loss against New Zealand] in the World Cup, it’s been a great year. We’ll keep chasing that ICC trophy, this group deserves it for the amount of hard work we have put in. We have a vision in place.”

He also lauded his pace-bowling unit, saying they were a key reason for the good year India has had. “Having a bunch of fast bowlers who can bowl out any opposition anywhere – them taking the attention away from the spinners in India is a huge achievement. We feel we have it in us to win series overseas, not just the odd game.”