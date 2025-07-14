India's Lord's heartbreak hauntingly similar to Chennai 1999 vs Pakistan: 'Javagal Srinath there. Mohammed Siraj here'

For all the fight shown by Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the Lord's Test against England, the result ended in a heartbreak as Ben Stokes' team registered a 22-run win to gain a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Jadeja gave it all, and he led India's fightback in the 193-run chase despite the visitors being 112/8 at the lunch break on the final day. The left-handed batter remained unbeaten on 61, but in the end, he was unable to do anything as Mohammed Siraj lost his wicket to Shoaib Bashir, paving the way for a memorable England victory. India's Lord's heartbreak likened to 1999 Test match between India and Pakistan in Chennai. (Action Images via Reuters)

After the conclusion of the Lord's Test, former India Test captain Anil Kumble likened the contest to the 1999 Chennai Test between India and Pakistan, in which the former lost the match by 12 runs.

In the Chennai Test, Sachin Tendulkar led the fight for India, while at Lord's, it was Ravindra Jadeja. However, the efforts of both went in vain, as their teams weren't able to get past the finishing line. In the 1999 match, Javagal Srinath was the last one to lose his wicket, as he was bowled by Saqlain Mushtaq.

“I was just reminded of one Test match where we lost by 12 runs against Pakistan in Chennai. It was a similar kind of discussion. Javagal Srinath, there and here it's Mohammed Siraj. Just enough on the ball to dislodge that bail,” said Kumble while a discussion on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar livid, refuses to buy into DRS after KL Rahul given out on review

It was truly heartbreaking scenes for India after Shoaib Bashir bowled Mohammed Siraj to hand England a 2-1 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Bashir picked up the final wicket. Siraj defended the ball pretty well on the back foot. However, the overspin from Bashir led to the ball spinning behind after landing onto the pitch, and it rolled into the leg stump. It was enough to dislodge the bail.

Siraj was totally crestfallen after seeing the ball go back onto the stumps. England's Joe Root and Mohammed Siraj also approached the India pacer to console him.

“Jadeja batted beautifully to get India to this score and this close to winning. But credit to England, they just stuck to their task. It's not like he was looking to take the bowler on. But I guess the silly point coming in made him play back. It bounced on him. But certainly, India would have thought that a great chance to get past and win a very historic win,” said Kumble.

“But unfortunately for India, they lose by 22 runs,” he added.

Ravindra Jadeja's lone fight

Ravindra Jadeja tried his level best to help India stage a comeback. The final day of the Lord's Test started in the best possible fashion for England as the hosts got the wickets of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar and Chris Woakes in the first session.

Jadeja and Bumrah then stayed at the crease for more than 130 balls to form a stand of 37 runs for the ninth wicket. However, out of the blue, Bumrah went for a pull shot, giving away his wicket to Ben Stokes.

In the end, Shoaib Bashir picked up the final wicket to help England take a lead in the series. India and England will now square off in the fourth Test in Manchester, beginning July 23.