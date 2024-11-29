Menu Explore
India’s top-five Test wins in Australia by margin of runs

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 29, 2024 11:39 AM IST

India's current tour of Australia began impressively with a 295-run victory in Perth, marking their largest win by runs Down Under.

India's last two tours to Australia have been remarkable where they dominated and also won the series Down Under. Their current tour has got off to a brilliant start where India won the first Test in Perth by 295 runs, and stands as their largest margin of victory by runs in Australia.

Indian players celebrate after beating Australia by 295 runs in Perth during the 2024 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.(ANI Photo)
Indian players celebrate after beating Australia by 295 runs in Perth during the 2024 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.(ANI Photo)

There have been four instances where India won by a huge margin of runs on Australian soil. Let's take a look at those five matches.

Perth, 2024

The 295-run triumph at Perth was a statement of India's dominance on Australian soil in recent years. On a lively pitch, stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah made a bold decision of batting first and saw India bowled out for 150. No one gave India a chance, but Bumrah led from the front and picked a five-wicket haul as Australia were skittled out for 104. With the pitch having eased out, India batters piled on the runs in the second essay and gave Australia a massive target of 534, who could only manage 238.

Melbourne, 1977

India registered their first-ever Test victory in Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 1977. Winning by 222 runs, this match was significant for breaking the drought of overseas Test wins for India. Led by skipper Bishan Singh Bedi, India’s spin bowlers exploited the conditions effectively, dismissing Australia cheaply and defending the target of 387 brilliantly.

Melbourne, 2018

Another noteworthy win at the MCG came in December 2018, where India defeated Australia by 137 runs. Spearheaded by Cheteshwar Pujara's resilience and Jasprit Bumrah’s devastating pace, this victory was instrumental in securing India’s historic series win in Australia.

Perth, 2008

India's 72-run win at the WACA in Perth in 2008 showed their fighting spirit and team effort. This was achieved against the backdrop of controversies in the preceding Sydney Test. With contributions from batsmen like Rahul Dravid and the heroics of Irfan Pathan, who excelled both with bat and ball, this match showcased India's ability to overcome adversity.

Adelaide, 2018

The 31-run win at the Adelaide Oval in 2018 was the cornerstone of India’s series success that year. A sublime century by Pujara and stellar bowling performances from Ravichandran Ashwin and the pace attack helped India secure this narrow but critical victory.

