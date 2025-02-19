Explore
    Indonesia vs Bahrain Live Score: 1st T20I of Bahrain tour of Indonesia, 2025 to start at 06:30 AM

    Indonesia vs Bahrain Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Bahrain tour of Indonesia, 2025. Match will start at 06:30 AM
    Indonesia vs Bahrain Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Bahrain tour of Indonesia, 2025. Match will start on 19 Feb 2025 at 06:30 AM
    Venue : Udayana Cricket Ground, Bali

    Indonesia squad -
    Anjar Tadarus, Febrianto Heo, Gede Priandana, Julang Dzulfikar, Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy, Padmakar Surve, Danilson Hawoe, Gaurav Tiwari, Gede Arta, Kadek Gamantika, Ketut Artawan, Taufiqry Noor Maulana, Ahmad Ramdoni, Dharma Kesuma, Andreas Hawoe, Apriliandi Rahayu, Dewa Wiswi, Ferdinando Banunaek, Maxi Koda
    Bahrain squad -
    Asif Ali, Junaid Aziz, Rishabh Ramesh, Sohail Ahmed, Imran Anwar, Muhammad Basil, Sai Sarthak, Ahmer Bin Nasir, Prashant Kurup, Shahbaz Badar, Ubaid Martuza, Abdul Majid, Ali Dawood, Asif Shaikh, Imran Khan, Muhammad Salman, Rizwan Butt    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Bahrain tour of Indonesia, 2025

    Indonesia vs Bahrain Match Details
    1st T20I of Bahrain tour of Indonesia, 2025 between Indonesia and Bahrain to be held at Udayana Cricket Ground, Bali at 06:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

