‘... yes like-dislikes are everywhere’: Inzamam responds to Shoaib Malik's cryptic tweet after defeat in Asia Cup final

Pakistan endured a tough 23-run defeat against Sri Lanka in the finals of the Asia Cup 2022. While skipper Babar Azam failed to make an impact throughout the tournament, the middle-order fumbled twice in the match against Afghanistan, which Pakistan won by one wicket, and in the final against Sri Lanka. Also Read | 'If I was Virat, I would...': After Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar stuns by predicting Kohli's retirement

Pakistan while chasing 171 to win the summit clash were reduced from 99/3 to 147 all-out. Moments after the defeat former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik posted a cryptic tweet, which hinted at the “liking and disliking culture” in the Pakistan team.

The post drew reactions from wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal, adding more drama. Taking a dig likely at the management, Akmal asked his former teammate not to be this honest on social media.

Ustad G …don’t be this much honest 🤪 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) September 11, 2022

Former Pakistan captain and national selector Inzamam-ul-Haq talking to reporters was also asked for his comments on the same. The former cricketer narrated it as allegations, which have been made in the past and will continue in the future as well. He instead defended the selection committee, stating it's not a “one-man” job.

“Such allegations have been there in the past and will continue in the future as well. We must understand that selection is not a one-man decision, there is a team of selectors, coach and captain who take a call (on selection). I can’t comment on friendships, but yes like-dislikes are everywhere,” he was quoted as saying in a report by The Indian Express.

He even mentioned the selection committee to consider Malik for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which gets underway from October 16 in Australia.

“I think Shan Masood and Sharjeel (Khan) and Shoaib Malik should be in the team, especially in the middle order,” he said.

Malik was dropped from the team after the previous T20 World Cup held in UAE, where Pakistan had reached the semifinals.

