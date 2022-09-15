Home / Cricket / ‘... yes like-dislikes are everywhere’: Inzamam responds to Shoaib Malik's cryptic tweet after defeat in Asia Cup final

‘... yes like-dislikes are everywhere’: Inzamam responds to Shoaib Malik's cryptic tweet after defeat in Asia Cup final

cricket
Published on Sep 15, 2022 07:51 AM IST

Pakistan while chasing 171 to win the summit clash were reduced from 99/3 to 147 all-out. Moments after the Asia Cup 2022 defeat former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik posted a cryptic tweet, which hinted at the “liking and disliking culture” in the Pakistan team.

Inzamam-ul-Haq responds to Shoaib Malik's cryptic tweet
Inzamam-ul-Haq responds to Shoaib Malik's cryptic tweet
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan endured a tough 23-run defeat against Sri Lanka in the finals of the Asia Cup 2022. While skipper Babar Azam failed to make an impact throughout the tournament, the middle-order fumbled twice in the match against Afghanistan, which Pakistan won by one wicket, and in the final against Sri Lanka. Also Read | 'If I was Virat, I would...': After Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar stuns by predicting Kohli's retirement

Pakistan while chasing 171 to win the summit clash were reduced from 99/3 to 147 all-out. Moments after the defeat former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik posted a cryptic tweet, which hinted at the “liking and disliking culture” in the Pakistan team.

The post drew reactions from wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal, adding more drama. Taking a dig likely at the management, Akmal asked his former teammate not to be this honest on social media.

Former Pakistan captain and national selector Inzamam-ul-Haq talking to reporters was also asked for his comments on the same. The former cricketer narrated it as allegations, which have been made in the past and will continue in the future as well. He instead defended the selection committee, stating it's not a “one-man” job.

“Such allegations have been there in the past and will continue in the future as well. We must understand that selection is not a one-man decision, there is a team of selectors, coach and captain who take a call (on selection). I can’t comment on friendships, but yes like-dislikes are everywhere,” he was quoted as saying in a report by The Indian Express.

He even mentioned the selection committee to consider Malik for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which gets underway from October 16 in Australia.

“I think Shan Masood and Sharjeel (Khan) and Shoaib Malik should be in the team, especially in the middle order,” he said.

Malik was dropped from the team after the previous T20 World Cup held in UAE, where Pakistan had reached the semifinals.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
inzamam-ul-haq shoaib malik
inzamam-ul-haq shoaib malik

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out