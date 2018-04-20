IPL 2018: Chris Gayle played to perfection vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Andrew Tye

After Kings XI Punjab cruised to a 15-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad thanks to a century by Chris Gayle in the Indian Premier League (IPL), pacer Andrew Tye heaped praise on the Jamaican opener for playing the knock to perfection. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Gayle who scored his half-century off 39 balls, eventually went on to score 104 off 63 balls inclusive of 11 sixes and just one four. Nobody escaped Gayle wrath and he took particular liking to Rashid Khan, SRH main spinner, hitting him for 26 runs, including four sixes, in the 14th over. (SCORECARD)

Tye said Gayle picked his bowlers and went after them. “The pitch was good one tonight. A little bit on the slower side, more like the first game we had here. Gayle played it to perfection, picked his guys and went after them. He made sure to put pressure on the bowlers. Making sure that he stays there and launch. You don’t see Khan hit for more than 25 or so in an over often. He went for 55 runs in the end. So it was awesome,” Tye said.

Tye, who had a good outing picking up two wickets for 23 runs, said the plan was to have Gayle till the end and he played it very smart.

“I think he (Gayle) went about it very well, he knew that once he got through the powerplay and spin comes on than he can get into a rhythm. I think he was very smart and didn’t took too many risk against the pacers,” Tye said.

With Gayle giving SRH skipper Kane Williamson enough headache, Tye also offered his own plans as a bowler on how to tackle the West Indian in full flow.

“I guess you can try and get him off the strike but at the same time as a pace bowler you want to try to get him out. If you have got spin to come, you know he is lining up to attack them. Tonight it might have been a case of bowling short at him try and use the long boundary or it could have been case of try to entice him into a big shot and make him miss hit one. Then there is always a risk of going for the boundary and end of the day if he hits a couple and gets out on 60 odd then it’s a bonus,” Tye said.

This was first defeat for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. It was third win for Kings XI Punjab at their home in Mohali. Being the last match in Mohali before they shift to Indore for the remaining four home matches, Tye said that team’s bowling attack is shaping up well and with variety in their side, the bowling unit can prove to be handful on its day.

“We have a good variety in our attack. Apart from myself, we have Mohit (Sharma), Barinder (Sran), then you have got Ashwin and Mujeeb and others who can bowl as well. We are balanced at the moment. There will be some selection headaches when Axar (Patel) is available again. Even Mohit hasn’t hit his straps yet, I can’t wait and I’m excited at the feeling when we all fire. We probably will bowl the team for less than 100,” Tye felt confident.