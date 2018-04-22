IPL 2018: Deepak Chahar derails Sunrisers Hyderabad in chase vs Chennai Super Kings

Deepak Chahar’s fabulous opening spell of 3-1-7-3 on Sunday rocked Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their chase of 183 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Hyderabad on Sunday. (HIGHLIGHTS)

It was a contrasting start for CSK pacers after their batsmen recovered to post 182/3 post a poor start. While Chahar began with a wicket-maiden and demolished Sunrisers’ top-order, Shardul Thakur was hit for four fours by the home team captain Williamson who was the only batsman that looking comfortable against Chennai’s bowlers. (SCORECARD)

Chahar began by taking the wicket of SRH debutant Ricky Bhui, who had replaced the injured Shikhar Dhawan in the playing eleven. Chahar tested the young batsman with the new ball, getting him caught at first slip for a five-ball duck.

Chahar then went on to claim the wicket of Manish Pandey, handing him a second-ball duck as he was caught at third man by Karn Sharma in the third over of the innings.

MS Dhoni decided to continue with Chahar for his third over, which paid rich dividends as a mistimed stroke by Deepak Hooda was collected comfortably by Ravindra Jadeja.

Chahar’s opening spell saw left SRH in a crisis mode, as they could only reach 40 for three after six overs.