IPL 2018: Jason Roy’s unbeaten 91 helps Delhi Daredevils get past Mumbai Indians

Jason Roy’s unbeaten 91 guided Delhi Daredevils to victory at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday as they chased down the target of 195 set by Mumbai Indians. ALSO SEE: LIVE SCORE | LIVE UPDATES

While Mumbai Indians had got plundered the Delhi bowling attack in the first innings owing to the quickfire knocks from openers Suryakuamr Yadav (53) and Evin Lewis (48), Roy returned the favour in fine style as he ripped through the Mumbai bowling attack.

Roped in as a replacement for Colin Munro, Roy stuck a glorious boundary to get off the mark. It wasn’t a bad delivery from Hardik Pandya but the Englishman simply stood and delivered as he hammered it through the cover region.

In the very next over, Roy smashed Akila Dananjaya for a gigantic six over the mid-wicket boundary before following it up with a boundary down the mid-on corridor. While this is Roy’s debut game for Daredevils, he ensured Dananjaya has a forgettable IPL debut.

With Gambhir holding fort at the other end, Roy took charge of the innings and notched 21 runs off Hardik Pandya in the fifth over — two massive sixes over mid-wicket and two boundaries to complete the ordeal. It was raining sixes and Delhi, despite losing their skipper in the sixth over, put up 53 runs in the powerplay.

Roy reached the half-century mark picking up a couple on the off-side, thus, ensuring the jam-packed crowd falls dead silent as he raised his bat to acknowledge the feat.

He eventualy remained unbeaten on 91 as Delhi Daredevils won by seven wickets on the last ball of the game.