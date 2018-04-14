IPL 2018: Suryakumar Yadav fifty puts Mumbai Indians on course for big score vs Delhi Daredevils

Suryakumar Yadav scored a quickfire 29-ball fifty as Mumbai Indians were on course against Delhi Daredevils at the Wankhede Stadium, on Saturday. Also see: LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE UPDATES

With the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Evin Lewis failing to get going in the past two matches, the hosts tweaked their combination and promoted the local lad up the order alongside the West Indies left-hander and the 27-year-old didn’t disappoint.

He drove Trent Boult for a spectacular boundary on the off-side in the first over and made his intentions clear with another glorious on-drive off Shahbaz Nadeem in the next over. However, it was in Boult’s second over that Yadav really upped the ante. He dispatched the Kiwi for a copybook straight drive before doubling it with an upper cut over the keeper’s head.

He then greeted Mohamed Shami with a six over long-on, steered a yorker to the third man fence and completed the rout with a glorious drive on the leg side in the pacer’s first over.

At the other end, the Trinidadian was complimenting Yadav well. Before holing one to Jason Roy at mid-off, Lewis smashed a 28-ball 48; laced with four sixes and an equal number of boundaries. Unlike Yadav, Lewis didn’t hesitate to take the aerial route and dismantled Dan Christian in the sixth over, smashing him for three boundaries in four balls.

The powerplay produced 84 runs for Mumbai Indians, the best in the IPL for any side this season, as Gambhir introduced as many as six bowlers in nine overs.

While Lewis departed at the end of the ninth over, Yadav completed his fifty in fine style, working the ball towards the mid-wicket region to pick up a couple before he was trapped in front by Rahul Tewatia to head back.