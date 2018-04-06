IPL 2018: Jasprit Bumrah world’s No 1 limited-overs bowler - Shane Bond

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond, one of the fastest bowlers in his playing days, has rated Jasprit Bumrah as the No 1 bowler in the world in limited-overs cricket.

“Jasprit is No 1 bowler in the short form of the game. If you talk to anybody in world cricket about the short form game, they will talk about this bloke (Jasprit) at the top of the tree,” declared the former New Zealand spearhead, who has seen Bumrah grow with Mumbai Indians in the last three years from a support cast to the main strike bowler.

“Every team is looking for someone who can do a job at the end of the innings in particular and there is no better bowler than Jasprit,” Bond said on the eve of the season’s opening Indian Premier League (IPL) tie against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede stadium on Saturday.

“His start in the Test cricket has been fantastic as well. Over the period of three years, everyone has seen him develop into a fine all-round bowler across all formats,” said Bond.

Grabbing every chance

Bumrah has made a success of every opportunity. He has a tally of 46 wickets in 47 games in IPL for Mumbai Indians; for India, he has 41 wickets in 34 T20Is, 64 scalps in 64 ODIs, and in his opening Test series, against South Africa, he returned a haul of 14 in three games.

Bumrah said he was raring to go after being given a deserved break by the Indian team management after the SA series.

“It was a big schedule in South Africa. if you play continuously throughout the year then your body needs rest. It is good to take a break, you feel fresh and your hunger is back again,” said Bumrah.

According to MI skipper Rohit Sharma, Bumrah doesn’t know the meaning of the word ‘pressure’.

Bumrah said: “I don’t think about all the responsibilities and enjoy whatever job is given to me. As a bowling unit, we are not dependent on a particular bowler, we are very good unit. I am not taking extra responsibility that I have to get the job done. Everyone is doing their job well.”

Shutting out distractions

Asked how he handles the added responsibility of being the spearhead of the attack, he said: “I don’t think about the expectations of people, I just focus on the job given in the match. If you don’t think about outside, then there is less pressure.”

The key to Bumrah’s success has been his deceptive action and control over variations. Explaining his thought process in bowling, the Gujarat bowler said: “Clear mindset is very important and control is very important, even if you have two-three varieties; (then) you can execute when you want to execute. If you have six varieties and are not able to execute, then it is of no use. For me control and clear mindset is very important.”