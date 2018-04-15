IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals’ Shreyas Gopal over the moon after scalping Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal broke into a batsman’s party by dismissing the two biggest batsmen of Indian Premier League on Sunday, using his deeper knowledge of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch to great effect. (IPL 2018 FULL COVERAGE)

Gopal, the 24-year-old Karnataka bowler, removed Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli (57) and the destructive AB de Villiers (20) in succession to dash the home team’s hopes of chasing down a target of 218 that had never been done before in the T20 league.

“I was just looking to bowl into the wicket a little bit. When I saw first, every time they bowled back of length, it was gripping a little bit and coming slow off the wicket. That was the plan.

“Shane Warne (RR mentor) and everyone told me the kind of field I should be bowling to and just execute that plan and back that plan 100 percent,” he said after the match at his home ground.

His spell of 4-0-22-2 mid innings was outstanding considering that almost all other bowlers were taken to the cleaners with 415 runs scored in all.

‘NOT MY BEST DELIVERIES’

He got both Kohli and de Villiers caught in the deep, but was humble.

“Yes, they were not the best balls that I got ABD and Kohli, I think the plan was to just bowl those hard lengths and make it as difficult as possible for them.

“This wicket was a little slower than the normal Bangalore wicket. But with the grass off I expected it to be on the little slower side after watching the previous game.

“When it comes to getting two of the biggest players in the world, it doesn’t happen every day. I just need to soak it in. I am privileged and honoured to have got their wickets.

“It’s a moment that I will always cherish.”

He came on in the seventh over with Kohli in full flow. “We needed a wicket at that time, and so I was just trying to bowl some good balls and make them make a bad decision or play a bad shot. And if I get a wicket that will probably stem the run rate a little bit.”