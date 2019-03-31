IPL 2019, CSK vs RR: Top 5 player battles to watch out for

The focus will be on the pitch, which came in for severe criticism after the IPL opener, when Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals in their second home game on Sunday.

The tournament opener saw Royal Challengers Bangalore being shot out for 70, a target that CSK achieved in the 18th over to win by seven wickets. But the slowness of the track drew criticism from both the captains - Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

It will interesting to see how the pitch behaves on Sunday.

Meanwhile, CSK has started the season with two straight wins and will look to keep the momentum going. The Rajasthan Royals on the other hand are yet to register a win in this tournament.

Here’s a look at the top five player battles to watch out for in the match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Shane Watson vs Krishnappa Gowtham

Shane Watson is currently in terrific form and he will certainly fancy batting against Rajasthan’s spinner Krishnappa Gowtham. The opening batsman has an excellent record against the bowler, scoring 37 runs off 19 balls. If Gowtham bowls in the Powerplay overs then he will have to draw out a strategy for Watson.

MS Dhoni vs Jaydev Unadkat

MS Dhoni has had the better of Jaydev Unadkat in the IPL. The CSK skipper has scored 44 runs off 19 balls in the cash-rich league at a strike-rate of 231.58. Unadkat has dismissed Dhoni once and he would certainly like to take his wicket for not too many runs in the next match.

Ajinkya Rahane vs Harbhajan Singh

Ajinkya Rahane has struggled to get going against Harbhajan Singh in the IPL. The RR skipper is in good nick and therefore he will surely look to improve his record against the off-spinner. Rahane, who has scored 27 runs off 30 balls against Harbhajan, has batted at a strike-rate of 90.00. Harbhajan has picked up Rahane’s wicket once in the IPL.

Sanju Samson vs Ravindra Jadeja

It will be interesting to see Sanju Samson against Ravindra Jadeja in the IPL contest. Samson has recorded a strike-rate of 158.33 against Jadeja, however, the off-spinner has dismissed Samson twice in the IPL. The Rajasthan Royals batsman is in top form and he will surely look to dominate Jadeja on Sunday.

Jos Buttler vs Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar has the knack of picking up early wickets for the Chennai Super Kings, but his job will be more challenging when he bowls to Jos Buttler. The Englishman has got the better of Chahar in the IPL so far, scoring 25 runs from 15 balls. He has not been dismissed by Chahar yet.

