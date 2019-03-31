IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma fined for slow over-rate

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was on Saturday fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh,” the IPL said in a media release.

KL Rahul played the role of a sheet anchor to perfection as Kings XI Punjab returned to winning ways with a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians.

The talented Rahul was unbeaten on 71 off 57 balls with KXIP reaching the 177-run target in only 18.4 overs. This was KXIP’s second win in three games while MI lost their second game.

The India international hit six fours and a six but what stood out was the manner in which he paced his innings.

He played second fiddle to perfection till the dashing Chris Gayle and the flamboyant Mayank Agarwal were at the crease but upped the ante when it was required.

The 15th over bowled by Hardik Pandya swung the match decisively in KXIP’s favour with 19 runs coming off it.

Once the pressure was off, Rahul hit the ever-dependable Jasprit Bumrah for successive fours to literally close the match.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 11:15 IST