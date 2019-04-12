IPL 2019: Dale Steyn to replace injured Nathan Coulter-Nile at Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore received a massive shot in the arm as seasoned South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has been roped in as a replacement for the injured Nathan Coulter-Nile.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Steyn will make a comeback to the league after a gap of two years. He last played for Gujarat Lions (in only a single match) back in 2016. The South African has played for RCB in the past - he was part of the franchise where he played 28 matches between 2008 and 2010 and picked up 27 wickets.

This inclusion comes even as Steyn has hit a purple patch on his comeback and RCB would hope the fast bowler can inject some life into their campaign which has been disastrous so far - the side has lost six out of six matches. RCB play their next match on April 13 against Kings XI Punjab.

“After a while, it’s about the skill. The team needs to relax, whatever’s in front of us, we need to accept it. We want to enjoy as a team, otherwise we won’t be able to play any good cricket,” skipper Virat Kohli said after the loss against Delhi Capitals.

With only 8 matches left for RCB in the 2019 IPL, the skipper said there was nothing more to tell his team but he hoped they would play with more clarity.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 16:12 IST