IPL 2019: David Warner registers unique record with fifty against Kings XI Punjab

David Warner has been enjoying a brilliant run of form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad added a unique record to his name with a fifty against Kings XI Punjab on Monday.

Thanks to the half century, Warner became the first batsman in IPL history to have seven consecutive 50-plus knocks against two teams in the tournament. He had seven such scores against Royal Challengers Bangalore between 2014 to 2016 and now, he has achieved the same against Kings XI Punjab.

It was also Warner’s fourth straight fifty-plus score in IPL at the IS Bindra Stadium - 70*, 51, 52, 58.

Most consecutive 50+ scores vs a team in IPL:

7 D Warner vs RCB (2014-16)

7 D Warner vs KXIP (2015-19*)

4 C Gayle vs KXIP (2012-13)

4 J Buttler vs KXIP (2017-19*)

David Warner struck his fourth fifth of the season before Deepak Hooda played a cameo in the final over to lift Sunrisers Hyderabad to a challenging 150 for four against Kings XI Punjab.

Opening the batting, Warner carried on his bat for an uncharacteristic 70 not out off 62 balls to anchor Sunrisers’ innings but it was Hooda’s unbeaten 14 off three deliveries that provided the late thrust to the visitors’ innings.

Warner struck six boundaries and one six during his knock, but it was Hooda who stole the limelight, smashing Mohammed Shami for two fours and one hit over the fence to pick up vital 15 runs off the last over.

(with agency inputs)

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 22:48 IST