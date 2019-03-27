IPL 2019, DC vs CSK statistical highlights: Shikhar Dhawan, Amit Mishra set records

Shane Watson and Suresh Raina made batting look easy on a lifeless track as Chennai Super Kings coasted to a six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League encounter in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Shikhar Dhawan’s painstaking half-century was the only silver lining in Delhi Capitals’ sub-par total of 147 for six which the defending champions overtook with two balls to spare.

The scoreline might suggest that it was a close game but CSK were always in control of the chase despite a lot of balls being wasted by Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the back end of the innings.

Also read: Had decided in presence of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni not to ‘Mankad’ batsman in IPL - Chairman Rajeev Shukla

Here’s a look at the statistical highlights from the match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings:

- Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 51 runs from 47 balls, is now the sixth in the list of highest run getters in the history of the IPL. The Delhi batsman has notched 4152 runs in 145 matches.

- With the half-century against Chennai Super Kings, Dhawan recorded the joint most fifties against CSK in the IPL. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have notched six half-centuries against CSK.

- Dwayne Bravo recorded his fourth best IPL figures in the match against Delhi Capitals. The fast bowler returned with figures of 3/33. The West Indian had recorded his best figures of 4/42 against Mumbai Indians in 2013.

Also read: Dwayne Bravo’s frugal spell in death overs is Turning Point of the match

- Amit Mishra picked up his 50th IPL wicket at the Feroz Shah Kotla. The leg-spinner has taken 148 wickets in 137 IPL matches. He is the second highest wicket-taker in the history of the IPL.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 09:24 IST