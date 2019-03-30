IPL 2019, DC vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders’ predicted XI against Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders have started their campaign with two successive wins and have looked comfortable against both their opponents—Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab—so far. It’s still very early days in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 but the Kolkata outfit look a good bet for a third title this season.

They will be up against Delhi Capitals in their third match at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday and will be keen to make in three in a row against a side that has shown familiar failings of the past.

Here’s a look at Kokata Knight Riders predicted XI for their clash against Delhi Capitals.

Chris Lynn

Having failed in the first two matches, the Australian big hitter is due a big one and Delhi Capitals could end up facing the brunt of his sledgehammer of a bat.

Sunil Narine

The West Indies international was promoted to open the batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad and he hammered three lusty sixes and a four on way to a nine-ball 24 to provide KKR with an early impetus. He was a tad expensive with the ball, but he remains handy with both the bat and ball in hand.

Robin Uthappa

Uthappa has shown his typical IPL consistency. In his first two outings, the right-hander has scores of 27-ball 35 and a 50-ball 67 to his credit. KKR will hope he continues in the same vein against the Capitals.

Nitish Rana

Rana has successive fifties against his name from the first two games. He followed up a 47-ball 68 against Sunrisers Hyderabad with a 34-ball 63 against Kings XI Punjab. The latter innings helped KKR push their total past 200. However, Rana has in the past started in a similar fashion before fizzling out. He will for a change of fortunes this time around.

Andre Russell

The West Indies international won the Player of the Match gong for his all-round effort against KXIP. He has been the decisive player for KKR in both their wins thus far and will be keen to dominate the Capitals as well.

Dinesh Karthik

The KKR captain failed in the first outing to leave his side in a bit of a bother before Russell and Shubman Gill played the rescue act. His class with the bat is unquestionable and the wicketkeeper-batsman will be keen to get among the runs quickly.

Shubman Gill

The gifted batsman has earned Virat Kohli’s praise. Earlier this year, the India skipper went on to say that Gill has way more talent than Kohli had at his age. And the 19-year-old played a gave a glimpse with a match-winning cameo against Sunrisers.

Piyush Chawla

Chawla has returned decent figures in his first two games but KKR will expect a lot more from the vastly experienced spinner.

Kuldeep Yadav

Yadav has been expensive so far this season but his class is beyond doubt. The India international will be eager to find his groove against the Capitals.

Lockie Ferguson

The Kiwi pacer has been taken for plenty in his first two matches. Ferguson has genuine pace and it can be a weapon on the placid Indian pitches that do not provide much assistance for pacers.

Prasidh Krishna

Krishna, too, has been carted around in the first two KKR games so far. His economy rate rose from 7.75 against Sunrisers to 10.50 against Kings XI Punjab. He has struggled to bowl a consistent line and length and will be in for more punishment against the Capitals if he doesn’t improve.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 13:47 IST