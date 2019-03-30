IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI: Statistical highlights - Chris Gayle creates record in Mohali

K L Rahul played the role of a sheet anchor to perfection as Kings XI Punjab returned to winning ways with a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in an IPL encounter here Saturday.

The talented Rahul was unbeaten on 71 off 57 balls with KXIP reaching the 177-run target in only 18.4 overs. This was KXIP’s second win in three games while MI lost their second game.

Also Read: IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI, Highlights: As it happened

Quinton de Kock scored his third half-century in his fifth innings against Kings XI Punjab. He stitched a 51 run partnership with Rohit Sharma for the opening wicket and then a 58 run partnership with Yuvraj Singh for the third wicket.

The southpaw scored 41 out of the 58 runs in this partnership which equates to 70.69% of the runs. de Kock’s 58-run stand with Yuvraj Singh was the sixth highest third wicket partnership in the IPL this season.

The Kings XI pacers gave away 122 runs in their 12 overs combined at a run rate of 10.17. But the Kings XI spinners pegged the Mumbai Indians back conceding 51 runs in 8 overs combined at a run rate of 6.38.

Also Read: Turning point – KL Rahul ups the ante in run chase

Murugan Ashwin returned with his 2nd best figures of the IPL with a spell of 2/25. A look at Murugan Ashwin’s bowling figures in the IPL. He accounted for Suryakumar Yadav and Yuvraj Singh and also bowled 11 dot balls, most by a bowler in this match.

Chris Gayle became the first cricketer in the history of IPL to score 300 sixes. The second batsman on the list is AB De Villiers with 193 maximums to his name.

Rahul played a perfect anchor role for his team and scored his 11th IPL fifty and his third against Mumbai Indians. This fifty was also his second consecutive fifty against Mumbai Indians. He scored 94 the last time these two sides met.

Rahul was involved in three 50+ run stands out of which he was a spectator in the first two partnerships where his partner scored most of the runs.Chris Gayle scored 75.47% of runs in the first wicket stand of 53 runs. Mayank Aggarwal scored 67.19% of the runs for the second-wicket stand of 64 runs.

Also Read: Another umpiring howler in IPL as R Ashwin bowls seven-ball first over in Mohali

When Agarwal was dismissed, Rahul had scored 30 off 36 balls at a strike rate of 83.33 and it was since that dismissal, Rahul’s prominence rose in the match.

In the 3rd wicket stand with David Miller, Rahul scored 41 runs off 21 balls at a strike rate of 195.24 and contributed 68.33% runs of the 60 run stand. This was also the 5th best partnership for the 3rd wicket in the IPL this season.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 22:33 IST