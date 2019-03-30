IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI: Turning point – KL Rahul ups the ante in run chase

Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets to register their second win in three matches at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday. The KXIP chase was perfectly anchored by opener KL Rahul, who stamped his class on the match.

In this fighting chase, Rahul played second fiddle to Chris Gayle first and after the veteran’s dismissal, he let Mayank Agarwal take charge of the chase. Rahul didn’t look comfortable in the middle early on and he didn’t let it faze him as he kept taking singles to move the strike.

Until the 14th over, Rahul kept hold of the innings from one end and let his partners do the work of hitting runs. Till then, his strike rate was well under 100 as his score read 31 off 37 deliveries.

On the first ball of the 15th over (KXIP needed 56 off 36), Rahul cut loose and hit a huge six of Hardik Pandya to return to his usual self. At the end of the over his strike rate was well over 100.

Rahul then hit four boundaries in new couple of overs as KXIP got over the line with eight balls to spare. An innings that started with so much struggle for the Karnataka lad, ended with his team winning the comfortably, all because he opted to up the ante just at the right time.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 21:10 IST