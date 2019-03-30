IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI in Mohali Live Cricket Score: de Kock, Yuvraj fall; Mumbai four down

Live updates: Mumbai have lost de Kock and Yuvraj Singh in quick succession. This after Kings XI Punjab won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians.KXIP have made one change in their team as Murugan Ashwin comes in place of Varun Chakravarthy while MI are playing the same team as last match. ((Full Scorecard))

17:13 hrs IST Ashwin’s great spell ends Murugan Ashwin was included in the side in place of Varun Chakravarthy and he shows it was an inspired decison as he finishes his full quota of four overs with stunning figures of 2/25. He accounted for the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav and Yuvraj Singh





17:08 hrs IST Yuvraj departs for 18 Yuvraj Singh hit couple of boundaries in his innings but he never got going really and Murugan Ashwin finally puts him out of his misery as he departs for 18 off 22 deliveries. Yuvraj hits the ball straight into the hands of Shami at backward square leg.





17:03 hrs IST de Kock falls for 60 Quinton de Kock misses the line of a Shami delivery as he moved way across the stumps and the ball hits his front pad. The umpire gave him out but the South African opted to use the DRS. Replays showed that the ball was hitting the stumps after pitching in line and MI lose their review. Pollard joins Yuvraj in the middle.





16:57 hrs IST Fifty for de Kock De Kock hits Murugan Ashwin for a boundary in between two fielders at long on and mid wicket. With that, the South Africa has completed his well deserved half-century off 35 deliveries and MI have also crossed the 100-run mark.





16:51 hrs IST Yuvraj joins the party Yuvraj Singh makes his intentions clear as he hits two boundaries off Andre Tye who concedes 11 runs from his second over. Tye has been expensive today as he has given 26 runs in 2 overs. These two are building a good partnership after the fall of two quick wicket.





16:45 hrs IST First six of the innings Shami drops the ball a bit short De Kock hits the ball over backward square leg for a huge six. Even after all these attacking shorts that we have seen today, surprisingly, this was the first six of the innings. de Kock is looking to get a move on now.





16:38 hrs IST 1000 IPL runs for de Kock Quinton de Kock cuts a delivery from R Ashwin fine and the ball goes for a boundary towards third man. With that, de Kock has completed his 1000 IPL runs and he is looking in good nick so far. MI will hope he continues to bat like he has done in these opening stages of the match. He then hits couple of boundaries off Murugan Ashwin as well.





16:33 hrs IST The other Ashwin strikes Murugan Ashwin picks a wicket on the second ball that he bowls today and gets rid of Suryakumar Yadav for 11. The right-hander missed the line of the delivery and was adjudged LBW. MI have lost wicket wickets in quick succession and that sees Yuvraj Singh come out at the crease.





16:29 hrs IST Suryakumar off to a good start Suryakumar Yadav makes his intentions clear as he hits back to back boundaries off Viljoen to make his intentions clear in the match. MI may have lost Rohit but they have score 61 runs in 6 overs and are primed for a big score today.





16:25 hrs IST Rohit Sharma departs Viljoen has put an end to Rohit innings as the right hander is adjudged LBW by the on field umpire. Rohit things about the review but is told by de Kock that he seemed out. Timely wicket for KXIP as Rohit was on fire and had scored a quick fire 32 off 18 before getting dismissed. Replays now show that the ball was missing the leg-stump.





16:23 hrs IST MI go past 50 Mumbai Indians have gone past the 50-run mark in just 5 over with Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock dealing in boundaries at the moment. Rohit slams three boundaries off Andrew Tye’s first over to put pressure on the hosts. The MI skipper is once again looking in good nick.





16:18 hrs IST Good first over from Viljoen South Africa pacer Viljoen starts off nicely as he didn’t concede any boundary off his first over of the innings. He kept things thight and didn’t offer any room to the two hard-hitting batsmen. Better over from KXIP as MI score seven runs from Viljoen’s over.





16:13 hrs IST De Kock gets into the act Ashwin bowls on to the pads of De Kock and the southpaw gets down on one knee and hits the ball on the on side. The ball just inches over the outstretched hands of Viljoen for a boundary. MI are moving along nicely and KXIP need to break this partnership soon.





16:09 hrs IST Four and four Rohit Sharma flexes his muscles and hits couple of boundaries in Shami’s first over of the innings. Shami concedes 13 runs as MI have once again made a good start in their innings.





16:04 hrs IST Boundary to end the first over R Ashwin had bowled a good first over until the last ball when de Kock cut the ball fine for the first boundary of the innings. Ashwin concedes 7 runs off the first over and MI are underway in their innings. Mohammed Shami will bowl the second over of the innings. Seems like we had a seven-ball first over from Ashwin. What are the umpires doing?





15:57 hrs IST Match begins The players are making their way out in the middle and we are about to get underway with the match. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock will open the innings for MI while skipper R Ashwin has the new ball in his hand.





15:53 hrs IST Pitch report Michael Slater tells the official broadcasters that there won’t be much bounce on this track so the batsmen will have to dig deep and generate the power themselves. The average first innings score remains less than 170 on this track but looking at the high class MI batting attack, they might just go on to surpass it.





15:45 hrs IST Stat attack 1: David Miller will become the player with joint most matches for Kings XI Punjab. He is currently on 70, Shaun Marsh has player 71. 2: Chris Gayle is just 2 sixes away from completing 300 sixes in IPL. Next best is AB de Villiers who has hit 193 sixes. 801: With 801 runs Mandeep Singh is the highest run getter in the current KXIP squad. 47.42: KL Rahul has the best batting average for KXIP in IPL. 25: Andrew Tye is the highest wicket taker in the current KXIP squad. He is also the only bowler to have taken 3 four wicket hauls for KXIP. 4: MI has beaten KXIP in all the last 4 matches that these two teams have played at Mohali.





15:38 hrs IST Playing XIs KXIP: Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye MI: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga





15:31 hrs IST Toss updates Kings XI Punjab have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma said during the toss that they wanted to bat first so losing the toss doesn’t create any problems for them.





15:23 hrs IST Prodigal son returns Yuvraj Singh returns to the ground where he was once revered as a god. He may not be wearing the red of the home side by still he will receive the welcome that a player of such stature should in his former home turf.





15:15 hrs IST Pratik: KXIP’s likely XI Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye - Reason for this predicted XI





15:07 hrs IST Rohan: My predicted XI Quinton De Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah - Reasons for this team





14:57 hrs IST Pratik: Home advantage Any team at home is dangerous and it is no different for the Kings XI Punjab. We conceded too many runs in Kolkata, but since our bowlers know the ground at Mohali well, we will be able to restrict Mumbai’s batting line-up.





14:49 hrs IST Rohan: Mumbai Indians are on a high The Mumbai Indians pulled off a very close game against Royal Challengers Bangalore and therefore they will be high on confidence at the moment. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya have struck form at the right moment and the team management will be hoping for another great performance from them.



