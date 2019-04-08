IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns in Mohali and both sides, which are on six points after five matches, have a great chance to find momentum at this crucial stage of the tournament. R Ashwin’s side tripped against Chennai Super Kings while Sunrisers Hyderabad were comprehensively beaten by Mumbai Indians, hence they could well tweak their playing combinations for this fixture.

SRH Predicted XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Vijay Shankar, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

KXIP Predicted XI: Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

ALSO READ: KXIP vs SRH: Numbers reveal how SRH can stop Chris Gayle

Where is the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad being played?

The IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be played in Mohali.

What time does the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 8 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL?

The IPL will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the IPL?

The IPL live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 14:05 IST