IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH: Numbers reveal how SRH can stop Chris Gayle

For Kings XI Punjab, the form of Chris Gayle has been brilliant this season. The big Jamaican has looked in great touch and his combination with KL Rahul at the top of the order has worked out beautifully for Punjab.

However, Gayle has to be wary about the threat posed by Sandeep Sharma, a bowler who has enjoyed himself against the left-hander. The seamer gets the ball to swing around and this movement has troubled Gayle over the past seasons.

ALSO READ: KXIP predicted XI against SRH - Tactical change expected

Chris Gayle has fallen four times in eight innings to Sandeep and has managed to strike at only 107.4 against the bowler. SRH will be keen to use him up front with the new ball and nip the Gayle threat in the bud.

“We have known Chris for four-five years when we played for RCB. Our first few years was with Chris. I went back to RCB and played two more years. So known him a long time now. Great to have someone like him in the team,” KL Rahul told AajTak. “He brings a lot of good vibes. He brings a lot of pranks and jokes too.”

Ashwin would hope that his trump card at the top of the order would shun the blip he suffered in Chennai and be the match-winner he is against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 11:12 IST