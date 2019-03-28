IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians replace injured Adam Milne with Alzarri Joseph

Mumbai Indians have signed West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph to replace the injured Adam Milne in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Mumbai Indians have picked Alzarri Joseph as a replacement for the injured fast bowler Adam Milne for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019”, the franchise said in a statement.

Milne, who was picked for Rs 75 lakh at last year’s auction, wasn’t available for MI’s opening game against Delhi Capitals. He has previously turned out for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Joseph has featured in nine Tests and 16 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for the West Indies so far, and this will be his first taste of the IPL.

Mumbai Indians are also fretting over the fitness of their premier bowler Jasprit Bumrah who went off injured against Delhi Capitals.

The Mumbai franchise will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second on March 28 in Bengaluru. Having lost their opening match against the Capitals, Mumbai Indians will be hoping to register their first win this campaign.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 11:06 IST