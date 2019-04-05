IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR: Numbers reveal big threat for Virat Kohli and team

This season has been all about Andre Russell - with the bat and ball. The Big Jamaican all-rounder has walked out to the middle, taken guard and then smoked the opposition bowlers all over the park to turn the match in his team’s favour.

As KKR get ready to face RCB, his numbers against Virat Kohli’s side should worry the home fans. He strikes the ball at 201.92 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, which is second best against all the IPL teams. He has scored 78.10 % runs from boundaries against RCB which is 3rd best after Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab.

Currently, he is the fourth best batsman this season with an average of 79.5. As far as strike rate is concerned, Russell with 188.40 has the best strike rate for KKR in the IPL. He is now nine runs shy from completing 1000 runs for KKR. With the ball, he is just two wickets away from completing 50 wickets in the IPL for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Andre Russell is the trump card for Kolkata Knight Riders and he can give a massive fillip to the team’s batting with his power hitting and can also bowl in any phase of the match. He is also a live wire on the field.

“That’s the greatness of Russell, even with his injured left shoulder he kept batting for the team. He’s an absolute team man. He’s a special person and a special player for us. I think his shoulder’s a little bruised, so it’ll be interesting to see how he pulls up. There’s the fact that he batted through and bowled for us which is brilliant for us,” KKR captain Dinesh Karthik said after the match against Delhi Capitals.

