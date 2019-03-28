Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo
T-20 Fever

IPL 2019: Rishabh Pant gives cricket lessons to Olympic legend Michael Phelps - Watch

Michael Phelps is regarded as the greatest Olympian of all time, having won 28 medals, including 23 gold across four Olympics from Athens 2004 to Rio 2016 in various swimming events

cricket Updated: Mar 28, 2019 16:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2019,IPL,Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant and Michael Phelps. (Twitter/DelhiCapitals)

India international and Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was recently in the company of the most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps, and took the opportunity to help the American swimmer learn the basics of cricket.

Phelps is regarded as the greatest Olympian of all time, having won 28 medals, including 23 gold across four Olympics from Athens 2004 to Rio 2016 in various swimming events.

The fact that India have won 28 medals, including nine gold, since they started participating at the Olympics in 1900 puts Phelps achievements in perspective.

However, unlike swimming, cricket is one sport where most Indians can get the better of Phelps on the pitch. And when the legendary swimmer came on the Indian shore this week, Pant took the opportunity to show him the basics of the gentleman’s game.

Phelps visited the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals during training and was pictured with the squad. He can also be seen getting some batting lessons from Pant and then having a swing himself.

Pant can surely give Phelps a lesson or two about smashing the cricket ball hard, having bludgeoned his way to a 27-ball 78 against Mumbai Indians in Delhi Capitals’ opening fixture this IPL.

Also read: Exclusive: It was hard for me to become vulnerable, says Michael Phelps

He will look to continue in the same vein as the rebranded Delhi outfit look to clinch their first IPL title. They have been the among the worst teams in the league’s history, having never made the final of the competition since the league began in 2008.

Delhi will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders on 30 March.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 09:49 IST

tags

more from cricket