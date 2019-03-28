IPL 2019: Rishabh Pant gives cricket lessons to Olympic legend Michael Phelps - Watch

India international and Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was recently in the company of the most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps, and took the opportunity to help the American swimmer learn the basics of cricket.

Phelps is regarded as the greatest Olympian of all time, having won 28 medals, including 23 gold across four Olympics from Athens 2004 to Rio 2016 in various swimming events.

The fact that India have won 28 medals, including nine gold, since they started participating at the Olympics in 1900 puts Phelps achievements in perspective.

However, unlike swimming, cricket is one sport where most Indians can get the better of Phelps on the pitch. And when the legendary swimmer came on the Indian shore this week, Pant took the opportunity to show him the basics of the gentleman’s game.

Be it swimming or cricket, you just can't beat @MichaelPhelps' strokeplay 😎



The 'Flying Fish' had a fun day out with our DC boys this morning!#ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals @UnderArmour_ind pic.twitter.com/PrGiN4qaG0 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 27, 2019

Phelps visited the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals during training and was pictured with the squad. He can also be seen getting some batting lessons from Pant and then having a swing himself.

Pant can surely give Phelps a lesson or two about smashing the cricket ball hard, having bludgeoned his way to a 27-ball 78 against Mumbai Indians in Delhi Capitals’ opening fixture this IPL.

He will look to continue in the same vein as the rebranded Delhi outfit look to clinch their first IPL title. They have been the among the worst teams in the league’s history, having never made the final of the competition since the league began in 2008.

Delhi will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders on 30 March.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 09:49 IST