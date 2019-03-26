IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: R Ashwin mankads Buttler as Punjab seal match by 14 runs after Rajasthan’s stunning collapse

It was a game which will be talked more about that one incident which in many ways had a huge bearing on the result of the match. Jos Buttler, who has been in rampant form this season, took charge of the chase as he was cruising along, but then things turned turtle when R Ashwin did not complete his delivery stride in the 6th ball of the 13th over. He paused, waited for Buttler to leave his crease and whipped off the bails. ((Full Scorecard))

Rajasthan’s chase was derailed from that moment on as they melted away and lost the game which they had been bossing till Jos Buttler was asked to leave the stadium after playing a blinder of an innings which was cut short on 69. R Ashwin, who was brilliant with the ball, can take credit of this stunning revival as he bowled an excellent spell in the middle phase. Ankit Rajpoot and Sam Curran chipped in towards the end as KXIP got off the mark in this year’s season with a 14-run victory.

This came after Chris Gayle bulldozed his way to a belligerent 79 and the innings was given the perfect finishing touch by Sarfaraz Khan. Kings XI would have been favourites at the mid-innings break. However, Buttler, Samson and Steve Smith brought the equation down to 39 off 24 but Curran dismissed Smith and Samson in one over to turn the game around and in the end, Royals fell short by 14 runs.

Rajasthan skipper Rahane did not want to comment on the issue and instead said that they would want to take positives out of the game.

“I think Kings XI bowled really well during the last three overs. I am sure the match referee would take the call [about Mankading]. When you are chasing 180, someone has to go really hard. Ben Stokes was unlucky to get out on the second ball. Jofra Archer bowled really well, taking positives from this game,” Rahane said after the match.

“We all know that after six overs it is going to slow down. Credit to bowlers on how they bowled. I have been working on a lot of variations, pretty happy that it came out. No really argument on that and its pretty instinctive. I was not even at the crease and he just left the crease. We ended on the right side of the coin, but I definitely think that those are game-changing moments. Sam had a bad day with the ball, but he came back well. Everybody ticked their boxes. We do have a few options amongst us, but if we can have good five overs, there is nothing like it,” Ashwin said after the match.

Brief Scores:

Kings XI Punjab: 184 for 4 in 20 overs (Chris Gayle 79, Sarfaraz Khan 46 not out; Ben Stokes 2/48).

Rajasthan Royals: 170 for 9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 69, Sanju Samson 30; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2/31).

First Published: Mar 26, 2019 00:00 IST