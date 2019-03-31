IPL 2019, SRH vs RCB: Statistical highlights - Jonny Bairstow and David Warner script records

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow set a record for the highest opening stand in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with both players notching centuries for Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Warner and Bairstow put on 185 in just 16.2 overs in a 118-run victory over Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore.

With the colossal partnership in Hyderabad, Warner and Bairstow also became the first pair to make three consecutive 100-run partnerships in the IPL. This was Bairstow’s first IPL ton and his second in the shortest format. His previous 100 was against Durham at Chester-le-Street in 2014 while playing for Yorkshire.

Out of the 114 runs in his innings, Bairstow scored 90 runs in boundaries, most runs by an SRH player in boundaries which means 78.95% of his runs came in boundaries.David Warner had previously scored the most runs in boundaries for SRH: he scored 88 runs in boundaries out of the 126 runs against KKR in 2017 at Hyderabad.

This was Warner’s 4th century and he is now tied with RCB skipper Virat Kohli and Chennai Super Kings opener Shane Watson in the list of IPL centurions. Only Chris Gayle (6) has more centuries than these three cricketers.

Moahmmad Nabi ended with outstanding figures of 4/11 and this is his seventh four-wicket haul in T20s and second this year. He picked up 4/25 against Sydney Sixers in the BBL earlier this year, while representing Melbourne Renegades.

The 51-run stand between Grandhomme and Burman is the best partnership for RCB this season. Previous best was a 49-run stand between de Villiers and Kohli against MI.

Thr 118-run win for SRH was the second biggest victory for a team against RCB in terms of runs in IPL and overall, this was the sixth biggest victory in terms of runs.

