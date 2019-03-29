IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has serious dance moves - Watch

Sunrisers Hyderabad Kane Williamson missed their opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 against Kolkata Knight Riders due to a shoulder injury suffered during the second Test against Bangladesh.

However, the Kiwi batsman has recovered well and he is expected to take part in the match against Rajasthan Royals on Friday. Ahead of the encounter, a video has surfaced of the New Zealand international dancing during a promotional shoot. Williamson was captured enjoying himself and he showed off a couple of dance moves.

SRH coach Tom Moody said on Thursday that the team management is yet to take a call on the New Zealand batsman’s availability but it anticipates Williamson’s return to the side. If Williamson makes a comeback then Jonny Bairstow will make way for him.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad were on course for a victory in their first IPL 2019 fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders until they were blown away by Andre Russell’s innings in the last few overs.

The West Indian smashed 49 runs off 19 balls as KKR chased down SRH’s total of 181/3 in 19.4 overs in Kolkata on Sunday.

The Sunrisers team will be certainly looking to open their account in their next match against Rajasthan Royals.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 19:13 IST