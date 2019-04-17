IPL 2019: Which is the most ‘liked’ IPL team on Facebook? It not Chennai Super Kings!

One of the major reasons behind the huge success of the Indian Premier League has been the massive social media presence of the different teams which helps them generate a lot of buzz and traction even when the season is not on.

The different posts, videos and campaigns are all rolled out in order to garner eyeballs and increase the fan base of the sides. While Chennai Super Kings command a very loyal and vocal fanbase, it loses out when it comes down to ‘likes’ on Facebook.

Kolkata Knight Riders, which is co-owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the most ‘liked’ team on Facebook. KKR, currently, boasts of 16M likes on Facebook, which is well above Mumbai Indians (13M) and Chennai Super Kings (12M).

Royal Challengers Bangalore, which has struggled to get going this season, has 9.4M likes, and they are followed closely by Kings XI Punjab with 8.7M.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has 6M likes while Delhi Capitals (earlier known as Delhi Daredevils) has 4.7M likes. Rajasthan Royals, unfortunately, has to take the wooden spoon as it has the least likes with 4.2M likes on Facebook.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are the two most successful sides in the IPL with three titles respectively while Kolkata Knight Riders have won the trophy twice. Rajasthan Royals were the winners once, when they clinched the title in the inaugural year. Sunrisers Hyderabad were the champions once, back in 2016 while the now disbanded Deccan Chargers, led by Adam Gilchrist, took home the trophy in 2009.

(Figures as on 2:52 pm; April 12, 2019)

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 14:56 IST