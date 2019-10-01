e-paper
Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

IPL 2020 auction to take place on December 19 in Kolkata

The trading window for all the eight franchises will close on November 14.

cricket Updated: Oct 01, 2019 09:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni
File image of Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni(PTI)
         

The IPL auction for the 2020 season will be held on December 19 this year and, this time, the venue for the same will be Kolkata instead of Bengaluru. As per to a report in ESPNcricinfo, this year’s auction is the last small one before franchises disband next year and prepare to assemble fresh squads from 2021.

In 2018, the last big auction took place in January when franchises were allowed to retain five players before building new squads.

The trading window for all the eight franchises will close on November 14.

For the upcoming edition, all the franchises were originally allotted Rs 85 crore to build their teams. However, every franchise will also have an additional budget of Rs 3 crore in addition to the balance in their kitties from the last auction.

According to the report, Delhi Capitals have the biggest balance of Rs 8.2 crore, followed by Rajasthan Royals (Rs 7.15 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 6.05 crore), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 5.3 crore), Kings XI Punjab (Rs 3.7 crore), Chennai Super Kings (Rs 3.2 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 3.05 crore) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 1.8 crore).

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 09:56 IST

