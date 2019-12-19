e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 Auctions: Anil Kumble picked Sheldon Cottrell in desperation, says Gautam Gambhir

IPL 2020 Auctions: Anil Kumble picked Sheldon Cottrell in desperation, says Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir reckoned the Punjab based franchise’s Director Of Cricket Operations Anil Kumble picked the Caribbean cricketer in desperation as they were not left with much options.

cricket Updated: Dec 19, 2019 22:33 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
A file photo of West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell.
A file photo of West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell.(ANI)
         

West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell was on Thursday snapped up by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for a whopping Rs 8.5 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. However, former India opener Gautam Gambhir reckoned the Punjab based franchise’s Director Of Cricket Operations Anil Kumble picked the Caribbean cricketer in desperation as they were not left with much options.

Cottrell had a great outing in the 2019 World Cup in England as he had emerged as West Indies’ highest wicket-taker after picking up 12 wickets from nine games at an economy rate of 5.85.

READ: IPL 2020 Auctions: Full list of sold and unsold players

Speaking on Cottrell’s acquisition by KXIP, Gambhir said on Cricket Live exclusively on Star Sports: “There were no better options, Pat Cummins and Chris Morris both were sold out - they tried hard to get (Chris) Morris but it didn’t work. I still don’t think Sheldon Cottrell has enough quality to become an 8.5 cr bowler. He’s still to build on accuracy and speed yet that he can bowl at 145 speed; he can look at putting cutters but that might not help at Mohali.”

“I think Anil Kumble picked him up in desperation since they couldn’t get Chris Morris or Pat Cummins. If the demand is high and supply is low, these things happen,” he added.

READ: Pat Cummins becomes most expensive overseas buy at IPL Auctions

With a base price of Rs 50 lakh, Cottrell drew a bidding war between Rajasthan Royals and KXIP before Delhi Capitals also joined the race. However, it was KXIP Punjab who were successful in acquiring the services of the left-arm pacer.

Cottrell is now the second most expensive bowler after Pat Cummins (15.5 crore) in this year’s auctions.

tags
top news
‘Let UN decide on citizenship law’s legality,’ says Mamata Banerjee
‘Let UN decide on citizenship law’s legality,’ says Mamata Banerjee
On CAA row, Nitish Kumar breaks silence with a ‘guarantee’ to minorities
On CAA row, Nitish Kumar breaks silence with a ‘guarantee’ to minorities
‘Am glad I went’: Ramachandra Guha explains why he joined CAA protests
‘Am glad I went’: Ramachandra Guha explains why he joined CAA protests
BJP pulls out old video of Manmohan Singh on citizenship, Cong defends former PM
BJP pulls out old video of Manmohan Singh on citizenship, Cong defends former PM
BJP using CAA-NRC to reach out to Bengali-speaking Hindu voters in Assam, Bengal
BJP using CAA-NRC to reach out to Bengali-speaking Hindu voters in Assam, Bengal
The uncapped crorepatis: Meet future stars who raked in the moolah
The uncapped crorepatis: Meet future stars who raked in the moolah
‘Jawab Do,’ says Shabana Azmi on CAA. Twitter is quick to respond
‘Jawab Do,’ says Shabana Azmi on CAA. Twitter is quick to respond
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi: Metro service hit, traffic jams: All key points
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi: Metro service hit, traffic jams: All key points
trending topics
Shiv SenaIPL auction 2020citizenship lawDabangg 3Priyanka ChopraCitizenship Law ProtestDelhi TemperatureDelhi Citizenship Act Protest

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news