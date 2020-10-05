e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out of IPL with hip injury - Report

IPL 2020: Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out of IPL with hip injury - Report

Bhuvneshwar suffered the injury and walked off the field in the 19th over. He did try to bowl and had to stop in his stride twice before the physio decided that he needed to walk off and would take further part in the game.

cricket Updated: Oct 05, 2020 16:48 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Dubai
Sunrisers Hyderabad player Bhuvneshwar Kumar during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Chennai Super Kings, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai.
Sunrisers Hyderabad player Bhuvneshwar Kumar during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Chennai Super Kings, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai. (PTI)
         

India and Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League with a hip injury that he sustained during their win over Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the team confirmed that the pacer will have to skip the cash-rich league due to the injury.

“Bhuvi will not be able to take further part in this year’s tournament as he has been ruled out with a hip injury. A big blow for sure as he is someone who leads the bowling unit and is also an integral part of the leadership group on the ground,” the source said.

ALSO READ: DC Predicted XI against RCB: Injured Amit Mishra likely to be replaced

Bhuvneshwar suffered the injury and walked off the field in the 19th over. He did try to bowl and had to stop in his stride twice before the physio decided that he needed to walk off and would take further part in the game.

Speaking after the game, skipper David Warner had said that he didn’t have much idea on the injury’s severity as he was on the field and would have to check with the physio. “I am not too sure, have to speak to the physio, can answer this ques when we have more information,” Warner had said in the post-match press conference.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s a great headache,’ Rohit Sharma lavishes praise on three power-hitters in Mumbai Indians team

At the toss in the next game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, Warner had said that it looked like the pacer would miss a couple of games. But the hip injury will see him miss the season as he is also an integral part of India’s plans for the series against Australia that follows the IPL.

India play a full series against Australia after this which will see them fight it out in a 4-match Test series, followed by a limited-overs series. While Virat Kohli and boys were initially set to start with a T20I series with an eye on the T20 World Cup, but that plan was dropped as the coronavirus pandemic saw the showpiece event being postponed.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
PM Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge. Military is also target
PM Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge. Military is also target
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
Covid-19 disrupting mental health services in most countries: WHO survey
Covid-19 disrupting mental health services in most countries: WHO survey
Rafale’s induction gives us edge to strike first: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Rafale’s induction gives us edge to strike first: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Ink thrown at AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Hathras
Ink thrown at AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Hathras
JEE Advance 2020: Results declared, what next
JEE Advance 2020: Results declared, what next
Watch: Anti-submarine weapon system ‘SMART’ successfully test-fired
Watch: Anti-submarine weapon system ‘SMART’ successfully test-fired
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In