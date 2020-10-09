IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Predicted XI against Rajasthan Royals – Shreyas Iyer set to retain winning combination

cricket

Delhi Capitals started their IPL 2020 campaign where they left off in the last season. They were up and running from the word go by securing four wins out of five matches they have played so far. Royal Challengers Bangalore was at the receiving end in their last match, which they won convincingly by 59 runs. Now, DC will travel to Sharjah for a game against Rajasthan Royals on Friday. Delhi possesses the most balanced unit of the IPL 2020 and no changes are expected in their next contest as well.

Here is a look at the DC Predicted XI against RR:

Prithvi Shaw: Flamboyant Delhi opener is giving his team a fast start so far in the tournament. He has played some crucial knocks at the top of the order. Against RCB, he scored a quick-fire 42 runs in just 23 balls and shared a 68-run opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan. The game against Rajasthan will be played at Sharjah and the short boundaries are expected to suit his game even more.

Shikhar Dhawan: The veteran opener doesn’t have a single big knock under his belt this year. However, Dhawan is seen playing as a second fiddle to Prithvi Shaw with occasional boundaries to maintain the scoring rate. The onus lies upon him to play a big knock against Rajasthan in order to retain his place in the XI.

Shreyas Iyer (c): When Delhi played their last game at Sharjah, their skipper Shreyas Iyer lit up the ground with a stroke-filled 88 runs in just 38 balls and his team will expect nothing less from him this time as well. Iyer is batting well in the league so far but, often, he failed to convert the starts into big scores. Rajasthan has to be aware about a possible Iyer-storm.

Rishabh Pant (wk): Cricket experts are praising Rishabh Pant’s approach of batting responsibly and not throwing his wicket away cheaply. Despite batting well so far in the IPL 2020, he is yet to score a half-century. A big knock against Rajasthan will be welcome runs for Pant and will do a world of good for his confidence going ahead into the tournament.

Shimron Hetmyer: A few big sixes at the death overs is the only thing for Shimron Hetmyer to show on his CV so far in the IPL 2020. Every team is aware of the threat that he poses but he hasn’t lived up to the expectations at his new franchise. If he gets a chance to bat against RR, he would love to make it count.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis is proving to be Delhi’s most valuable buy of the last year’s auction. He has turned two matches in DC’s favor on his own with only five games into the tournament. In both those games, he scored quick-fire fifties to give a boost to the team’s total. Stoinis is turning out to be an X-factor for Delhi and every team has to watch out for him.

Axar Patel: Axal Patel was adjudged man of the match for his spell of 2/18 in four overs against RCB. Other than picking up the wickets of Aaron Finch and Moeen Ali, he kept one end tight and didn’t concede easy runs. His tight line and lengths will keep Rajasthan batsmen on their toe.

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ravichandran Ashwin is in good form. He is picking important wickets while being economical at the same time. He gave a good start to his team against RCB by dismissing in form Devdutt Paddikal in his first over. Sharjah’s short boundaries will be a litmus test for him.

Harshal Patel: He was the only Delhi bowler to receive hammering against RCB. When nobody was conceding 7 runs per over, Harshal Patel was taken on by Bengaluru batsmen for over 10 runs per over. However, he is clever with his slow bowling variations and Delhi’s team management can give him another go.

Kagiso Rabada: By far he is the best bowler in the IPL 2020. Donning the Purple cap, KG Rabada has bowled some fiery spells so far in the league. Rabada registered his best IPL figures during the game against RCB. Delhi will rely on him to do the death overs duty.

Anrich Nortje: Despite being the second fiddle to Kagiso Rabada in DC’s bowling lineup, Anrich Nortje has earned praises from cricket experts for his consistency. He has seven wickets in the tournament so far while going just over seven runs per over. His fast pace has troubled batsmen to time the ball and they ended up losing their wicket.

DC Predicted XI against RR: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje