Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Du Plessis stuns Hardik Pandya with a ‘Faf’-ulous catch in the deep - WATCH

IPL 2020: The moment took place in the 14th over when Ravindra Jadeja was bowling to Saurabh Tiwary and Hardik Pandya, who both were looking to go after the bowlers.

cricket Updated: Sep 19, 2020 21:31 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Faf du Plessis takes a stunner.
Faf du Plessis takes a stunner.(CSK/Twitter)
         

Faf du Plessis on Saturday stunned Hardik Pandya after picking a stunner in the deep during Mumbai Indian’s clash against Chennai Super Kings on the opening day of the 13th edition of Indian Premier League. The Proteas cricketer took two stunning catches back-to-back in the same over, but the one that got rid of Pandya was pure artistry.

The moment took place in the 14th over when Ravindra Jadeja was bowling to Saurabh Tiwary and Hardik Pandya, who both were looking to go after the bowlers. In the first ball of the over, Tiwary went for a slog sweep on a length ball outside off stump, and the ball went straight to du Plessis at long-on.

The Proteas batsman lobbed the ball in the air as he was about to cross the boundary ropes, and then stepped out to take the ball comfortably, making it look easy.  

Four balls later, in the same over, Hardik Pandya smashed a delivery in the same area, and despite the ball being flat and towards Faf’s right at long-off, he sprinted and jumped up in the air to catch the ball before it goes over him for a six. Pandya looked stunned at the ‘Faf’-ulous catch by the fielder but had to walk back to the hut scoring just 14 runs.

The two dismissals turned the tide of the match, as Mumbai Indians, who were looking to set a huge total on the board at one stage, could only muster 162/9 in 20 overs. Chennai Super Kings were asked to chase down 163 in the IPL 2020 opener.

