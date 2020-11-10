IPL 2020 Final: ‘When you go out to play for Mumbai Indians, entire force is with you’ - Tendulkar’s motivating message for MI before final

cricket

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 10:48 IST

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are set to play the sixth Indian Premier League final on Tuesday evening. The defending champions are gearing up to face the Delhi Capitals in the big game that will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, MI’s icon and former captain Sachin Tendulkar came up with an inspirational message to cheer the men in Blue and Gold. Speaking via MI’s Twitter account, the master blaster said, “When you go out to play for Mumbai Indians, you know that it’s not just you as an individual. It’s the entire force is with you!”

Tendulkar spoke about the challenges in the tournament and explained the importance of being together as a unit.

“The first and most important thing. It’s one family. We all stay together through ups and downs. In sport or generally in life, there are going to be challengers. There are going to be a number of speed-breakers along the way especially in this tournament, where it moves at a phenomenal pace,” he said.

“It’s important that everyone stays together as a tight unit. We’ve been able to do that,” he added.

The former Indian batting legend spoke about Mumbai Indian’s consistency that reflects in the IPL, which is due to the backing of owners and support staff.

When you know that right from the owners to our support staff, everyone is backing you… When you go out to play for Mumbai Indians, it’s not just you. An entire force is with you. They are looking to push you, to bring the best out of you and do everything possible to help you stay at that level, to perform,” he said.

Mumbai Indians ended as the table toppers in the league phase with 18 points. They outplayed Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in the Qualifier 1 to cruise into the season finale.