Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: 'He's definitely grown in stature in the last 12 months,' Ricky Ponting hopes to work again with DC captain Shreyas Iyer

IPL 2020: ‘He’s definitely grown in stature in the last 12 months,’ Ricky Ponting hopes to work again with DC captain Shreyas Iyer

IPL 2020: Although DC fell a little short of what could have been their maiden IPL glory, head coach Ricky Ponting is highly impressed with what he and his players have achieved.

cricket Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 07:31 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020: File image of Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting.
IPL 2020: File image of Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting.(IPL)
         

Delhi Capitals may have not won the IPL 2020 title but there are plenty of positives for the team to take home. Besides Shikhar Dhawan’s blazing form and Kagiso Rabada emerging as the Purple Cap winner, one of DC’s biggest positives was the emergence of Shreyas Iyer as a leader.

Iyer led the Capitals to the playoffs last IPL season and bettered it this year with a runner-up finish, and although he and DC fell a little short of what could have been their maiden IPL glory, head coach Ricky Ponting is highly impressed with Iyer and hopes the two can work together sometime again.

“Iyer is a brilliant player, captain and person. He’s definitely grown in stature in the last 12 months. Hopefully we can work together a bit more in the future,” Ponting said after the match.

Ponting admitted Mumbai Indians was the better team between the two, not only on the night of the final but throughout the tournament. MI beat DC all four times in IPL 2020 – twice in the league stage, once in Qualifier 1 and now the final. Ponting looked back at the season, saying he’s proud of how the youngsters performed.

“MI have been the best team, they’ve beaten us 4 times. Being coach it’s a little frustrating in the dugout but at the end of the day I’m really proud of the job the boys have done,” Ponting said.

“We probably had 3.5 weeks of prep before the tournament, so we had a little too much preparation. We had a really challenging tour, I was sceptical about leaving Australia but the organizers have done a terrific job. I think we have the youngest squad in the tournament and I’m extremely proud of them.”

