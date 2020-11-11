IPL 2020: Five most impactful players of the season

cricket

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 06:45 IST

As the 13th season of the Indian Premier League comes to an end, fans will surely miss the non-stop action that the tournament provided for the past two months. It has been a series filled with ups and downs while also being a season that was contested fiercely. The last-placed team was just a win away from qualifying for the playoffs and that proves just how close the season was.

With such close fight between teams, there were some match-winners who rose to the occasion and swung the games in their team’s favour. The impact that these players have had on matches has been immense as they regularly bailed out their teams in crunch situations. Let’s take a look at some of the impact players of IPL 2020:

1 Shikhar Dhawan: The Delhi Capitals opener did not start the season with big scores but as the season progressed ‘Gabbar’ came into his own and took the game by the scruff of its neck. Dhawan was responsible for several wins that DC accumulated in the middle as well as in the knockout matches. Dhawan hit two centuries in the tournament while top-scoring in the crucial match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shikhar reaffirmed that he is a big match player.

2 Kagiso Rabada: He has played a big part in DC’s success in IPL 2020. The South African pacer is one of the first names on the team sheet and has proven why he is regarded as one of the best. He finished the IPL 2020 as the Purple Cap holder with 30 wickets. In the end, Rabada showed his match-winning quality as he did not end a single match wicketless.

3 Jasprit Bumrah: Whatever you say about the 26-year-old Indian pacer falls short. Whenever there is a tight situation, the captain turns to Bumrah to rescue his team. And he never disappoints. He won the man of the match award in Qualifier 1 after wreaking havoc with the ball in DC’s run-chase. He has picked up 27 wickets this season and is consistently the most lethal bowler in the world right now.

4 Suryakumar Yadav: He has produced the goods for Mumbai Indians for the past three seasons. No.3 is one of the most important positions across formats, let alone T20s, and Yadav has shown the perfect credentials for it. Be it spin or pace, Yadav has shown his elegance. 480 runs at an average of 40 is proof of the impact Yadav has had during matches. An India cap is not far away.

5 AB de Villiers: Mr. 360 may not have played cricket consistently before the season but when it came to performances on the field, AB de Villiers was a star player for RCB. He was instrumental in many matches for his team and scored runs when all his teammates could not fire. Only if RCB had another batsman to compliment ABD in the middle, barring Virat Kohli, their story could have been different.