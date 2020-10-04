e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: I would never drop Shane Watson - Gautam Gambhir’s suggestion for CSK

IPL 2020: I would never drop Shane Watson - Gautam Gambhir’s suggestion for CSK

IPL 2020: Shane Watson, so far, has played four games in which he has scored 52 runs at an average of 13 runs and a strike rate of 108.33.

cricket Updated: Oct 04, 2020 15:46 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shane Watson and Gautam Gambhir.
Shane Watson and Gautam Gambhir.(File/PTI/IPL)
         

Chennai Super Kings are struggling to find their way back to winning ways in the Indian Premier League 2020. The three-time champions won the season opener against the defending champions Mumbai Indians, but then have lost all the next three games. One of the worrying signs for the franchise is the form of opener Shane Watson and questions are being asked if MS Dhoni might replace Watson in the upcoming game against Kings XI Punjab. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Addressing the same question, former India cricketer and two-time IPL winning captain for Kolkata Knight Riders, Gautam Gambhir said that he would never replace Watson in the playing XI.

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH Live Score

Watson, so far, has played four games in which he has scored 52 runs at an average of 13 runs and a strike rate of 108.33.

“I would never drop Shane Watson, because their entire batting order looks so rusty. Kedar Jadhav looks rusty. Ambati Rayudu looks rusty,” Gambhir said in a chat show on ESPNCricinfo.

IPL 2020, CSK vs KXIP: Preview

“I know Shane Watson is not in the best of forms, imagine replacing Shane Watson with Ruturaj Gaekwad? Obviously, he is a young cricket, developing cricket. Or Murali Vijay? I would back Shane Watson for another 4-5 games.

“I know it’s a tricky situation for MS, but you got to back your best batsman. A batsman who can wins game if he comes off good. At the moment, he has not, but he can come at any time, you never know,” Gambhir further said.

CSK will face off against KXIP on Sunday.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Atal Tunnel done, now PM Modi pushes Border Roads chief for all-weather axis to Ladakh
Atal Tunnel done, now PM Modi pushes Border Roads chief for all-weather axis to Ladakh
Lok Janshakti Party to contest Bihar assembly polls alone
Lok Janshakti Party to contest Bihar assembly polls alone
MI vs SRH Live: Can Pollard take Mumbai Indians over 200?
MI vs SRH Live: Can Pollard take Mumbai Indians over 200?
Why are farmers protesting if they are happy, asks Rahul Gandhi
Why are farmers protesting if they are happy, asks Rahul Gandhi
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Centre asks states to submit lists of priority population for Covid vaccine
Centre asks states to submit lists of priority population for Covid vaccine
Hathras case: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad reaches victim’s village
Hathras case: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad reaches victim’s village
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesMI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In