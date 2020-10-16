e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Irfan Pathan, Aakash Chopra express concerns after Dinesh Karthik hands over KKR captaincy to Eoin Morgan

IPL 2020: Irfan Pathan, Aakash Chopra express concerns after Dinesh Karthik hands over KKR captaincy to Eoin Morgan

IPL 2020: Former India cricketers Irfan Pathan and Aakash Chopra expressed their concerns after Eoin Morgan took over as the new Kolkata Knight Riders captain for the remainder of Indian Premier League. Dinesh Karthik had decided to step down and informed KKR about his decision.

cricket Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 17:14 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan and former India opener Aakash Chopra expressed their concerns after Dinesh Karthik decided to step down as Kolkata Knight Riders captain hours before KKR’s match in IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. Karthik handed over the reins to England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan, who will now lead KKR in the remainder of Indian Premier League.

Karthik has been under pressure despite KKR being on top four of the IPL points table. Karthik’s decisions, especially regarding KKR’s batting order have time and again drawn criticism from the experts. Former India opener and now a renowned broadcaster Aakash Chopra, however believes the timing to swap captaincy wasn’t right.

“They have a game tonight. And while it’s their decision to make, Morgan’s batting form has left a lot to be desired in in IPL 2020 There’s another team in the competition that’s struggling with their overseas captain’s form,” tweeted Chopra.

 

Irfan Pathan, on the other hand, questioned the need of a mid-season change of captaincy when KKR are well and truly in the race to the play-offs.

“Mid season change in Captaincy is never a comfortable situation for the team members. Hope KKR doesn’t go astray from here. They are very much in the race for the playoffs!” tweeted Pathan.

 

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik stepped down Friday as captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, handing over to England’s Eoin Morgan for the rest of the Indian Premier League tournament.

KKR said that Karthik, 35, wanted to “focus on his batting and contributing more to the team’s cause”.

“We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this,” CEO Venky Mysore said in the statement posted on Twitter.

“While we were surprised by his decision, we are respectful of his wishes.”

Midway into the closely-fought tournament, KKR are placed fourth with four wins and three losses.

Karthik has scored 108 runs from seven outings so far, with 58 being his highest score.

Morgan, England’s World Cup winning skipper, was one of the top buys at the IPL auction and has aggregated 175 runs from seven games.

