IPL 2020: Ishan Kishan reveals what he has learnt from Mumbai Indians veterans Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 17:03 IST

Young Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan on Saturday opened up on the lessons that he has learnt from Mumbai Indians dynamic duo Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya. Kishan grabbed the headlines when he smashed 99 runs in 58 balls to push the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore to a Super Over. In a recent interaction to media ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad encounter, Kishan reveals the advice he has received from his teammates.

“I have been working with them for the last three years and I know how they plan the game. It’s just not only about power (but also) how they take the game to last over or how they put pressure on the bowlers,” said Kishan. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

“And at the same time how they rotate strike. So this is something I am learning from them. How to keep players confused (about) what’s your next move. It’s not just that you go there and start hitting,” he added.

Speaking on the next game against David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad at smaller Sharjah stadium, Ishan Kishan said that his team needs to respect SRH’s bowling line-up.

“They (SRH) have got a few good bowlers. I know it is a small stadium, but at the same time, if we don’t get loose balls, we have to respect those balls and if the tempo is on our side, we just need to go with it,” he said.

Kishan, who has 127 runs this season from two matches, said that the pitches in the UAE would aid spinners in the latter half, but he was prepared for all scenarios.

“When we came to Dubai, the pitches were very slow - the practice wickets. We knew that after the first half of the IPL, the bowlers are going to get help, especially the spinners. But we are prepared very well for these situations and we have done it in domestic seasons also.

“We don’t get easy wickets to bat on. It’s just that we have to execute our plans in a good way and have to select the right ball and the right bowlers,” the 22-year-old left-handed batsman said.

