IPL 2020: Kieron Pollard names the ‘smarter Pandya’ between Hardik and Krunal

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 16:02 IST

Mumbai Indians allrounder Kieron Pollard opened up on his camaraderie with Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal - and said that the friendship between the three remains as much on the field as it is off the field. Hardik, Krunal and Pollard are three of the best players in MI team, and the trio are expected to play a crucial role when MI play the final on Tuesday. Pollard also described Krunal as the ‘smarter Pandya’.

“As I always say there is Hardik Pandya and then there is the smarter Pandya (Krunal). For us the relationship that we have off the field, transcends onto the cricket field,” Pollard, who has played over 150 games for MI, said in a video shared on their Twitter handle.

“We share some of the same sort of sentiments, the kind of people that we are in terms of just wanting to help, and just enjoying the moment and being thankful and grateful for whatever opportunities that is presented to us,” he added.

“They (Pandya brothers) are more open and loud, but they are not like that just off the field, when they go on to the cricket field, the flair that they show, Hardik especially, that aspect of it, he goes out, backs himself, he is confident. So these are some of the things that we share in common,” Pollard further said.

Pollard further went on to praise Hardik for the confidence he shows off and on the field. “The way that they are, they are like good people. And you will find it very difficult not to like these individuals.

“Hardik for his confidence, no matter what, he is confident. He is always happy, always there, and then there is Krunal. But these fellows are amazing,” Pollard said.

“When it’s off, it’s fun, it’s all games but when it is time for business and serious talks as well, we have that, so that sort of mutual respect, and that common understanding, goes a long way,” Pollard signed off.

SRH will face DC in the Eliminator on Sunday and the winner of the contest will meet MI in the final.

(With inputs from PTI)