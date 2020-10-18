IPL 2020, KKR Predicted XI against SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders likely to tweak bowling line-up

cricket

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 00:34 IST

Dinesh Karthik left the captaincy of Kolkata Knight Riders for Eoin Morgan but the team’s fate remained pretty much the same. KKR were humiliated by Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi. The KKR batsmen found it hard to score runs while the bowling line-up appeared toothless on a pitch, where MI bowlers were breathing fire.

KKR were lucky to win two games by a narrow margin and they are currently sitting fourth on the points table. However, this doesn’t tell the true story of their campaign this year. KKR have to make some quick amends before it gets too late for them. The team management is likely to do more chopping and changing into the playing XI going into the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Here is a look at the KKR Predicted XI against SRH:

1 Rahul Tripathi: His batting position is not confirmed in the KKR line-up but he opened the batting against Mumbai Indians. Rahul Tripathi, who batted as low as 8 against DC, is a designated opener and scored a match-winning 81 against Chennai. He has to come good against Hyderabad if he needs to retain his place.

2 Shubman Gill: He is the most prolific run-scorer for KKR in IPL 2020 but lacked consistency. Gill looked solid at times but his inability to strike the ball in the powerplay raised so many questions. He would love to make amends in his batting against SRH.

3 Nitish Rana: KKR’s number three started the IPL 2020 on a good note but has done nothing later on. His regular failures with the bat and inability to up the ante can bring danger to his place in the XI.

4 Eoin Morgan (Captain): The newly appointed KKR skipper played not-a-Morgan-like innings against Mumbai. He was batting slow initially and remained unbeaten with a strike rate of 134. A great deal of expectations lies upon his shoulders and he has to deliver quickly.

5 Dinesh Karthik (Wicketkeeper): The veteran wicket-keeper batsman stepped down from the captaincy but still failed to make an impact with the bat. Karthik’s only notable knock this year was against Kings XI Punjab. He is at the receiving end of criticism and the time is running out for him.

6 Andre Russell: The talismanic all-rounder has an aura of being a match-winner. His heroics of IPL 2019 are still fresh in cricket lover’s minds but replicating the same is what Andre Russell is finding hard at the moment. However, he will retain his place in the XI.

7 Chris Green: The off-spinner replaced Tom Banton in the KKR lineup against Mumbai. Chris Green bowled three wicket-less overs in the game. The KKR team management may not drop him from the playing XI after just one game.

8 Lockie Ferguson: Ferguson is likely to replace Pat Cummins in the playing XI, who managed just two wickets in eight games this season. Cummins starred with the bat against Mumbai but is likely to make way for Kiwi quick, who was in fine form during IPL 2019.

9 Shivam Mavi: The young Indian pacer bowled well against Mumbai and dismissed Rohit Sharma. Mavi’s rapid pace and variations towards the death overs have troubled the batsman. He needs to take the center stage if Cummins misses out.

10 Varun Chakravarthy: He has been the best bowler for KKR in IPL 2020. Varun Chakravarthy has troubled every batsman so far this year and took wickets consistently. He was the only KKR bowler against Mumbai to go under six runs per over.

11 Kamlesh Nagarkoti: The young pacer can replace Prasidh Krishna, who was taken for cleaners by Mumbai batsmen. Nagarkoti has raw pace and good control over his line and lengths. Also, he bowls good cutters at the death overs.

KKR Predicted XI against SRH: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Chris Green, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti