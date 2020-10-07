IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK - Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI against Chennai Super Kings: Time to back Banton over Narine

cricket

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 01:02 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders have looked clueless many times with their team selection and combination so far in IPL 2020. Though they have two wins and two defeats out of four matches but they still need to find their best XI. Sunil Narine is an apology for an opening batsman and the experiment has gone on for far too long. Shubman Gill deserves a better opening partner who can share the burden in the powerplay overs and Tom Banton could be the man for them.

Here is a look at KKR Predicted XI against CSK:

Shubman Gill: The youngster has looked solid so far in the tournament. In both games that KKR won, he gave a solid start and his performance will matter against CSK. Gill needs to hold the innings together and play a longish innings.

Tom Banton: The young England wicket-keeper batsman has grabbed the eyeballs in the recent past. He is a dasher at the top of the order and can bat long. Cricket lovers got to witness his batting prowess in Big Bash League last year. Banton can replace Sunil Narine who has looked off-color so far in IPL 2020, both with bat and ball.

ALSO READ: Why Rajasthan Royals are not playing Ben Stokes against Mumbai Indians - Explained

Nitish Rana: Nitish Rana scored a fifty against Delhi Capitals but failed to up the ante. His form is good and he has looked good when in the middle. But he needs to get a big score under his belt to lessen the pressure on the middle order.

Eoin Morgan: Eoin Morgan brings experience in the middle-order but irregularities in his batting position has resulted in KKR’s defeats. He swung his bat hard against DC to score an 18-ball 44 and can thrash Chennai’s bowlers too. Morgan needs to be given more responsibility with the bat and he should be KKR’s regular number 4

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is due a match-winning performance and he would be eager to deliver it against CSK.

Dinesh Karthik (C/WK): While KKR’s think tank definitely knows what it wants out of Dinesh Karthik, they can’t deny the fact that the skipper has been a weak link in the batting order. The team has an international leader in Morgan now and if Banton gets a game and bats well at the top of the order, Karthik will be nothing more than a liability for his team.

Rahul Tripathi: An opener who showed he can tonk it big in the match against Delhi. While that was a placid track at Sharjah with small boundaries, Tripathi is a reliable batsman who can give KKR options down the order and at the top, if needed.

Pat Cummins: Pat Cummins has been blowing hot and cold this season. He has to step up and do well, just like Rabada is doing for Delhi Capitals

Shivam Mavi: The young Indian pacer Shivam Mavi is bowling well. Despite a rare bad outing against DC, he can hold his place in the XI. The fact that he opens the bowling with Cummins, shows he is perhaps the most in form bowler among the 4 Indians young pacers the KKR squad has.

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav was dropped from the squad in the last game, but the chinaman bowler should be brought back to give the team a second spinning option as Narine has to sit out.

Varun Chakravarthy: The tweaker will look to shrug off the bad performance against DC with a good outing versus CSK at Abu Dhabi. His mystery spin has worked so far due to hsi great discipline in line and length.

KKR Predicted XI against CSK: Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (C/WK), Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.